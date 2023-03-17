Resident Art Exhibition: Elder Arts Initiative Comes to an End
Creative Aging Network-NC is hosting a spring exhibition throughout the month of March featuring art work created by the residents of skilled care communities who have participated in our Elder Arts Initiative over the last 3 years. Each participant has been invited to submit one work of art for our final Spring Resident Art Exhibition and join us for private receptions in March. All residents, their family members, and site staff are invited to attend! A public reception to celebrate the closing of the program will be held on March 30th from 4:00-6:00 pm (Free and Open to the Public). Donations are always appreciated. For more information, please contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.
What is the Elder Arts Initiative (EAI)? Launched in January 2020, EAI has been a 3-year project to improve the quality of life of residents in certified nursing homes across North Carolina through active engagement in the arts. Despite COVID, we have successfully engaged more than 500 residents in 18 nursing homes across 5 counties. Funded by a North Carolina Culture Change Coalition Enhancement Grant in conjunction with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the program comes to an end on March 30th.
About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.
CAN-NC aims to create a healthier, more positive aging experience with creativity as the catalyst. Adult learners of all ability levels are internally motivated and self-directed, and they bring a wealth of knowledge and life experiences to learning. The creative arts give them a platform to share their voice and pass their legacy to the next generation. Our professionally trained teaching artists respect this and encourage incorporating life history into the art-making process whenever possible. CAN-NC fulfills its mission by educating others about the field of creative aging and offering a wide array of creative opportunities to help older adults stay socially, emotionally, and civically engaged.
