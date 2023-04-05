“The Venn diagram between classical and rock ‘n’ roll occupies a lot more space than you think.” — Mike Mills
R.E.M. Explored presents an exciting opportunity for music enthusiasts of all genres, with a special treat for Gen Xers on April 15. Winston-Salem Symphony welcomes R.E.M. founding member Mike Mills for a collaboration with his childhood friend, violinist Robert McDuffie. Together, they will perform a concert featuring a fresh take on the band’s famous alt-rock hits and Mill’s masterpiece, Concerto for Violin, Rock Band, and String Orchestra. The show premiered last September and will captivate Winston-Salem as its second public performance.
Mills gained fame through R.E.M.’s pioneering jangle rock on 1980s college radio, and the audience will revel in their chart-topping hits, such as “Everybody Hurts,” “Man on the Moon,” “The One I love,” and “It’s the End of the World as We Know It,” among others. In 2007, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted R.E.M. after a decades-long career that earned multiple music and video awards worldwide, including 12 Grammy nominations and three wins.
McDuffie, a Julliard-trained, Grammy-nominated violinist, is an acclaimed musician himself, with a concerto dedicated to him by Phillip Glass. He has hailed Mills as a melodic genius and the “Dvořák of rock ‘n’ roll.” Their friendship led to the creation of Concerto for Violin, Rock Band, and String Orchestra, which consists of six movements, including an arrangement based on “Night Swimming” from 1992.
The show opens with the orchestra’s interpretation of R.E.M.’s iconic tunes, followed by McDuffie’s appearance in the second half to perform Mill’s Concerto for Violin, Rock Band, and Orchestra. Guest conductor Ward Stare is a Grammy-nominated musician just coming off a seven-year stint on the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.
Although R.E.M. originated from Athens, Georgia, their ties to Winston-Salem are strong, with their first songs recorded in the town’s downtown area with local musician and producer Mitch Easter. Their first single, “Radio Free Europe,” launched them to fame, and Easter went on to produce their E.P. Chronic Town and two follow-up albums. In 2019, Easter was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and he continues producing music at his Fidelitorium Studio in Kernersville.
This concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road. Tickets are available online at wssymphony.org or by calling the Symphony Box Office at 336-464-0145. Ticketholders can enhance their experience with an overnight stay at the Hampton Inn Downtown Winston-Salem. Mention W.S. Symphony when booking for Saturday, April 14, for the best available rate and a $30 credit at Ginger Fox Beverage. Call the hotel at (336) 276-1010.
