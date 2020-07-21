Theatre Art Galleries (High Point, NC) will be continuing with private art lessons for adults and children for the month of August. Private lessons will be customized to each individual student’s interests and can consist of drawing, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, collage or any assortment of mixed media. The cost for the lessons is a bundle of 4 lessons for $100. If desired, it is possible for 2 students to arrange to have a class at the same time. Space IS limited! Contact Education Coordinator, Jennifer Donley, at 336-878-7850 to schedule your sessions.
We are also offering a Large Abstract Acrylic Painting Class for adults for the month of August. Class size will be small and social distancing will be enabled thanks in part to the large canvas size. Cost is $150 per student including a large canvas and paint. Space is limited! Contact Education Coordinator, Jennifer Donley, at 336-878-7850 to schedule your sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.