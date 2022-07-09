Playwright Ian Hairston Begins Residency at the Hyers July 11-24
GREENSBORO, NC (July 7, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host playwright Ian Hairston on July 11-24 Residency At The Hyers, located at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The residency will culminate with performances of Hairston’s new play, “Messy Millennials: Starter Pack,” on July 21-23 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 and available at the door or online.
“Messy Millennials: Starter Pack” is an original play written and directed by Ian Hairston. This crass, dark comedy follows a group of African American millennial friends experiencing many life moments over the past two years of the pandemic. Watch as these friends get themselves into and out of the most awkward situations. The play is recommended for audiences aged 18 and up.
“This residency has allowed me to merge my dream of making classy, absurd theater for a diverse audience," said Hairston, who is a Greensboro native and has been participating with the City’s drama programming since 2009. “I've never directed a full-length play before, so this entire process has been a challenge for me. Thankfully I've had lots of support and guidance from Creative Greensboro and my cast.”
The Residency at the Hyers program provides rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.