With a wide variety of thrilling performances offered in new Forsyth County venues, “Branching Out and Banding Together” is the spirit of Piedmont Wind Symphony’s upcoming Piedmont Pops Free Summer Series. Entering its 34th performance season and its third season with Maestro Mark Norman, Music Director, at the baton, PWS is known for innovative musical programming featuring nationally known musicians and living composers. This coming season only expands the band’s diverse repertoire.
“Outdoor summertime performances are a large part of the heritage of concert bands and the Piedmont Wind Symphony is proud to carry on this exciting tradition with the expansion of our popular “Piedmont Pops in the Pit” series and with the new performances in Lewisville this summer!” states PWS’ Music Director, Mark Norman.
PWS is pleased to announce the free summer series at Incendiary Brewing in Winston-Salem and Lewisville thanks to Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and funded through ARPA supported by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
A Star Spangled Spectacula — Patriotic Pops!
Come celebrate Independence Day weekend with the toe-tapping music of Sousa, tributes to our Armed Forces, and a rousing rendition of the 1812 Overture.
Featuring Karen Mason, Vocal Soloist
Sunday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing in Winston-Salem (486 N Patterson Ave #105, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)
Piedmont Pops: Celebrating Women Band Directors!
PWS performs classics and new selections of the band literature featuring a fantastic lineup of amazing guest conductors: Fran Shelton, Pat Garren, Margaret Underwood, and Rebecca Mulligan in the final concert of the 2023 Women Band Directors International Conference.
Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church (646 W 5th St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)
Dance Around the World
Lively music associated with dances from around the world and throughout time will be featured. Put your dancing shoes on and join us for this rousing performance.
Featuring Ron Rudkin, Clarinet Soloist
Sunday, September 3 at 6 p.m. in the Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing (486 N Patterson Ave #105, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)
Saturday, September 9 at 6 p.m. in Lewisville at Incendiary Brewing (5495 Williams Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023)
On Broadway!
Take a stroll down Times Square and sing along with the fantastic melodies of famous Briadway musicals featuring vocalist Stephanie Foley-Davis. Also, Live Music Trivia returns featuring Felice Manget Harvey.
Sunday, September 17 at 6 p.m. in the Coal Pit at Incendiary Brewing (486 N Patterson Ave #105, Winston-Salem, NC 27101)
