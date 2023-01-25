The Piedmont Wind Symphony kicks off 2023 with inspiring and exciting concerts. On Saturday, February 11, Lindsay Kesselman, soprano, sings American composer John Corigliano’s powerful Mr. Tambourine Man: Seven Poems of Bob Dylan alongside the Piedmont Wind Symphony. Corigliano set lyrics from seven of Bob Dylan’s well-known songs, including Blowin’ in the Wind, All Along the Watchtower, and Chimes of Freedom, to contemporary symphonic music. A fantastic and exuberant Prologue precedes five searching and reflective monologues that form the core of the piece; and the Epilogue: Forever Young, makes a kind of folk-song benediction after the cycle’s close. Dramatically, the inner five songs trace a journey of emotional and civic maturation for a very moving musical experience. The concert is at 7:30 pm at the Brendle Recital Hall on the campus of Wake Forest University.
During the same concert, the Piedmont Wind Symphony also will perform James Barnes’ personal Third Symphony, commissioned by the US Air Force Band. The “Tragic” Symphony forms from the composer’s deepest despair in losing his baby daughter Natalie and progresses to the brightness, fulfillment, and joy of his son Billy being born a year later. It’s a moving piece and an emotional concert you won’t want to miss!
Later this spring, the Piedmont Wind Symphony will turn back time to become The Sousa Band! Experience a fantastic evening of riveting marches, patriotic favorites, and virtuosic soloists led by John Philip Sousa specialist and Conductor Emeritus at UNCG, Dr. John R. Locke. The symphony and guest conductor will be dressed in full Sousa-era costumes. The hall will be decorated to resemble the days of Sousa’s band as it traveled around the world to packed and enthusiastic audiences. Along with guest conductor/Sousa impersonator John Locke, cornet soloist Ashley Hall-Tighe, xylophone soloist John Beck and soprano soloist Karen Mason will join the band. The concert takes place Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 pm at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University.
Led by music director Mark Norman, the Piedmont Wind Symphony delivers diverse yet captivating performances each season in collaboration with local/national artists and award-winning composers. With repertoire ranging from the classics, pops, big band, and more, the music is sure to inspire you!
For more information on the upcoming concerts and to purchase tickets, visit: www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
