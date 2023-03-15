Mischief managed? We doubt it!
Piedmont Opera will delight audiences with one of the most remarkable works of Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale. The performance runs on March 17th at p.m., March 19th at 2 p.m., and March 21st at 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Center of the UNCSA in downtown Winston-Salem. A free, pre-opera discussion will occur 45 minutes before each performance for all ticket buyers.
Don Pasquale (Brad Smoak) is a romantic comic opera in three acts. The music is Donizetti at his best, with bel canto melodies that are bubbly and contains showstopping songs for the soprano (Cree Carrico) and tenor (Kameron Alston) and one of the funniest and most challenging patter duets ever written.
Pasquale is a wealthy old man who decides to get married to spite his nephew Ernesto whose current girlfriend, Norina, Pasquale finds unsuitable for his family’s stature. He asks his friend Doctor Malatesta (Michael Redding) for help, and the girl Malatesta delivers is none other than Norina. Norina transforms from the docile convent-schooled maiden into a bossy trophy wife who sets about spending all of Pasquale’s money. Pasquale now has the opposite problem: how to get rid of her fast!
Local bars and restaurants are in on the fun to help promote the production. Each bar created its own version of the Trophy Wife cocktail. Piedmont Opera encourages its patrons to support or local establishments by selecting a Trophy Wife. Eastern Standard, Jeffrey Adams on Fourth, Joyner’s Bar, The Wrong Number and The Trophy Room Bourbon Bar are all participating in the promotion.
Piedmont Opera will announce its new season on opening night. The fall 2023 show will be Piedmont Opera’s last performance in the Stevens Center of the UNCSA for several years as it moves into a massive renovation project. Originally a 1929 silent movie theater, the Stevens Center was restored and reopened in 1983 with a redesigned stage and backstage that was able to house Broadway-scale live performances of music, theater, dance, and opera.
Don Pasquale is conducted by Dr. John McKeever and directed by Piedmont Opera’s Artistic Director James Allbritten.
Tickets begin at $20 and are available at PiedmontOpera.org or 336-725-7101. Tickets will also be available at the door.
