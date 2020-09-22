GREENSBORO, NC (September 22, 2020) – Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations is the newest exhibition at the Greensboro History Museum. With a focus on the life-changing upheavals that have occurred in 2020, Pieces of Now opens to the public at 10 am, Sat., Sept. 26 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave.
Highlighting the exhibition are murals from downtown businesses that went up in the aftermath of the social justice protests, as well as artifacts, photographs and video stories from participants. There are also stories of COVID-19 and its impact on some Greensboro businesses.
The museum staff has worked closely with members of the community, particularly artists, in a collaborative effort to collect and document this time for future generations and provide a place for community conversation. Pieces of Now is also a call to action for members of the community to add their voices and fill in the missing pieces of Greensboro’s story of the history that is happening now.
Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart notes that, “This is a unique museum exhibition because it is in the moment, incomplete and with minimal interpretation. Visitors will largely see and hear the voices of the artists and participants. We are working with members of the community and our visitors, who are the experts of their own lives, to help us make sure we are capturing the current moment from a variety of perspectives.
“In addition, due to the constraints of COVID-19, the exhibition is designed to create an experience that will inspire people to learn more even after leaving the Museum. Visitors can have in-depth contact with the visuals and information when they get home and go online. The virtual part of the exhibition, available at greensborohistory.org, will contain full length videos and additional references.”
The exhibition Pieces of Now is part of a larger initiative that began in March, History Happening Now, documenting Greensboro during pandemic, protests and more. Greensboro History Museum is operating under modified hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Thursdays from 10 am to 7 pm. Masks are required of all visitors and numbers will be limited.
The Greensboro History Museum – an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate – shares the city’s compelling history through diverse collections, engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.
