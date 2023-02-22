For the first time in history NC Black Rep will bring the life of world-renowned poet, author and activist, Dr. Maya Angelou to the stage. Phenomenal Woman: Maya Angelou will be the fourth collaboration between director Jackie Alexander, producing artistic director at NC Black Rep, and Los Angeles-based playwright and poet, Angelica Chéri.
In 2014, Alexander produced Chéri’s first professional production, The Seeds of Abraham at The Billie Holiday Theatre in New York. He also produced and directed her first production at the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) in 2017, The Sting of White Roses. Cheri’s play Berta, Berta was produced at the 2019 NBTF and is included in Holy Ground: The National Black Theatre Festival Anthology.
Chéri’s other plays include The Wiring & the Switches (developed at the Geffen Playhouse), Learn to Speak Doll (Peppercorn Theatre commission), Slow Gin Fits (The Fire This Time Festival) and The Yin & The Yang (Columbia University). She and collaborator Ross Baum received the Richard Rodgers Award for their musical Gun & Powder (World Premiere at Signature Theatre, directed by Robert O’Hara), which has been developed at Theatre Latté Da, Goodspeed Musicals, The Signature Theatre and selected for the 2018 NAMT Festival of New Musicals. She is currently writing on the award-winning series Godfather of Harlem, starring Forest Whitaker.
Adding to Cheri’s growing list of accomplishments, is the rolling world premiere of Phenomenal Woman: Maya Angelou which will have its start at NC Black Rep Saturday, February 25, 2023 - Sunday, March 12, 2023 before playing at The Ensemble Theatre in Houston. In the performance, Maya Angelou takes us on an epic journey through her astonishing life story. From the trauma that thrust her into mutism, to the awakening that inspired her to write “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” audiences will experience how this phenomenal woman developed one of the most celebrated voices of all time.
Purchase tickets to experience Phenomenal Woman: Maya Angelou at https://ncblackrep.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
