Of all the great things to do in Winston-Salem, Triad Cultural Arts’ African American Heritage Tour made the bucket list. Triad Cultural Arts is featured in Tina Firesheet’s new title, “100 Things to Do in Winston-Salem Before You Die”! Entitled “PAUSE, LEARN, AND REFLECT: EXPERIENCE BLACK HISTORY,” the setting invites visitors to envision themselves standing atop a hill in an urban neighborhood. From this vantage point, one can contemplate the transformative journey that has unfolded since the land’s past as a Salem farm where enslaved individuals toiled centuries ago. Known as “Happy Hill,” this neighborhood became a cherished community for newly emancipated men and women, emerging as one of the earliest and most enduring Black communities in the region.
One of the captivating highlights among many on the Triad Cultural Arts African American Heritage Tour is the exploration of significant landmarks and sites. This immersive journey encompasses historical destinations while also shining a spotlight on contemporary Black artists and entrepreneurs. The tour encompasses a range of places, including the former Black business district, historic homes, educational institutions, art galleries, churches, historic graveyards, and vibrant cultural hubs that contribute to the local Black community’s richness.
The guided tours are thoughtfully curated for both individuals and groups, offering multiple options for experiencing the tour’s depth and breadth. Participants can embark on a two-hour excursion aboard a trolley or bus with informative commentary, immersing themselves in the stories of the past. Alternatively, those who prefer personal transportation can opt for a step-on tour, where an experienced guide accompanies them in their own vehicles. Additionally, one-hour walking tours take visitors through the Innovation Quarter, a once-thriving hub of Black-owned businesses.
Among the tour’s highlights is the renowned Delta Fine Arts Center, renowned for its captivating exhibitions that continually inspire. The tour also delves into historic neighborhoods such as Reynoldstown, initially established in 1919 by the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company to address the housing shortage. While originally intended for white employees, the construction of Atkins High School for Black students in 1931 sparked a transition, leading to predominantly Black residents. These homes, once occupied by Black professionals and factory workers, hold stories of resilience and progress.
The tour also offers a private wine tasting at Carolina Vineyards and Hops (CV&H) tasing lounge, offering wines, beers and other beverages strictly from North Carolina. Savor the best North Carolina has to offer by having a half glass or full glass.
The Triad Cultural Arts African American Heritage Tour encapsulates the essence of history, culture, and progress. It invites visitors to celebrate the legacy of the Black community while recognizing the enduring impact it has had on Winston-Salem’s past and present. For more information, visit the website: triadculturalarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.