Follow the White Rabbit as we all go "Through the Looking Glass" as The Downtown Arts District Association presents our 6th annual “Alice in Wonderland” Hop on Friday, October 7, 2022, 7-10 PM in The W-S Downtown Arts District.
“We’re all a little Mad Here” so put on your craziest hat and join in the camaraderie! Get your photo taken at DADA Headquarters and vie for a prize in our “Alice in Wonderland HAT contest.” The winner will be featured on DADA social media & will win art from our selected artist for the October Hop!
Stop by the DADA Office/Gallery at North Trade Street Arts for a MAD TEA PARTY with your favorite characters, find your favorite baked item and have a cup of Earl Grey.
Featured in the DADA Members Gallery is the title show "Through the Looking Glass", a series of Alice in Wonderland themed work by artist Marsha McNeely Hierl and a new work by Holli Conger.
Also featured is the Three Graces Dance Troupe performing at 7:00 pm on the 600 block of Trade Street.
SEVERAL NEW additions to our growing collection of "Head in the Hole" photo stations, Standees, and sidewalk chalk and bubbles will be set up for family fun.
Visit your favorite galleries, studios & businesses!
New Art Exhibitions at:
Artworks Gallery
Delurk Gallery
At North Trade Street Arts Center:
Associated Artists of Winston-Salem Gallery,
The Exhibiting Artists of The LAAC Gallery,
Studio 7, Herb Krutoy Gallery,
DADA Collective Gallery,
Shawn Pierce/Jean Bourne Gallery
Artisans and Craftsmen at:
La Luz & Co / Wildlight Wellness Center
Visual Index
Release your inner Alice and join us in the Downtown Arts District!
It's the October installment of the “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” and you're invited. Don't be late!
Free available downtown parking is first come, first served as noted
Sixth/Cherry Street Parking Deck is only $2!
Mad Tea Party - photo by Robin Munden
3 Graces Dance Troupe
