More than eight acres of sunflowers planted at the two locations
Raleigh, N.C.—The North Carolina Museum of Art (NCMA) and Dorothea Dix Park have partnered to make Raleigh the City of Sunflowers in 2021.
The NCMA’s 2.5-acre field, first planted in 2018, is located near the intersection of the Blue Loop and Meadow trails and includes a mix of colorful sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias. The field features walk-through paths and makes a stunning backdrop in the Museum Park. New for 2021 the Museum Park has a second sunflower planting located below the Ellipse. The Museum offers a two-part outdoor workshop to teach nature photography in the sunflower field on July 20 and 27.
The five-acre sunflower field at Dix Park, which debuted in 2018 but was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020 is back. It is an interdepartmental project of the city between Raleigh Water; Office of Sustainability; and Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources. Paths through the field provide a closeup look at the sunflowers and a view of the Raleigh skyline. After the bloom is over, Raleigh Water harvests the sunflower seeds for biofuel.
Dix Park and the Museum Park are connected via the Rocky Branch and Reedy Creek greenway trails. Both locations are home to Citrix Cycle bike rental stations.
The benefits of sunflowers are not limited to becoming biofuel; they also help support wildlife. The fields—which should start to bloom in July—serve as massive pollinator habitats for bees and other pollinators. In the Museum Park, after the sunflowers stop producing blooms, a variety of birds such as goldfinches, wrens, warblers, and indigo buntings feed on the sunflower seed.
Visitors will be able to learn more at dixpark.org/sunflowers and ncartmuseum.org/sunflowers. Both locations are using #CityOfSunflowers on social media. Images of each location are available here.
