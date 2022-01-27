New Exhibit: “The Eve Gene”CVA hosts Greensboro artist Virginia Holmes for a collaborative art exhibit dedicated to the womb.
Greensboro, NC - The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) announces its first exhibit of 2022, “The Eve Gene,” curated by Greensboro artist and activist Virginia Holmes. The exhibition will run from February 4th through April 2nd, with a public opening on First Friday, February 4th, from 6-9pm at the CVA Gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center.
After seeing the community work that Virginia Holmes engaged in recent years – particularly her leadership during the 2020 BLM protests and the award-winning “Pieces of Now” exhibition she co-curated for the Greensboro History Museum – the CVA asked the artist to bring her experiences and stories to the CVA gallery in the form of an art exhibition. On receiving this invitation, Virginia knew from the start she wanted to highlight the experiences of women – particularly Black women – in our community.
“We are honored to be able to host this exhibition by Virginia Holmes. I remember live-streaming the Greensboro BLM protests in 2020 and watching Virginia take the megaphone. She talked about all the artists on the front lines throughout history, especially underscoring the important work of Black women. At the time, CVA had plans to create a women-focused exhibition and it just clicked,” says Devon McKnight, Art + Community Coordinator at the CVA.
Titling the exhibition “The Eve Gene,” which refers to mitochondrial DNA, the unique genetic code that is passed down from female to female, Holmes will present her own deeply personal artistic story combining historical artifacts, performance, and abstract art. The artist and curator has invited other women artists – Sky Sevier, Kym Cooper, Kidd, Owl, Estko, Dawn Leonard, Marva Edwards, and JaElle Garvin – to create artwork for the exhibition, giving them complete freedom of expression.
“This exhibit explores the ways women express and highlights how their differences can help enlighten us all. That is the power of art, the preciousness of creation in every way. We as women can continue to feed each other with our unique and shared experiences – it can only help us learn from each other and inform the next generations of women,” she says.
There will be private, ticketed events on February 3rd and March 3rd at 6pm. You can purchase tickets through eventbrite for the February 3rd event. CVA will host a free and open to the public First Friday event on February 4th from 6-9pm. Visitors can find up-to-date information on programming at www.mycvagreensboro.org or our social media’s: @centerforvisualartists on Instagram and @CVAgreensboro on Facebook.
The Eve Gene exhibition is free and open to the public Tuesday 12-5pm, Wednesday 12-7pm, Thursday 12-5pm, Friday 12-5pm, and Saturday 10am-5pm. This exhibition is made possible with support from Arts Greensboro, Creative Greensboro, The Greensboro History Museum and the City of Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.