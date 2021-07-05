Greensboro, NC - The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) celebrates the artwork of Karen Archia, founder of Public Art Practice, with “Seen Through,” an exhibition of work created while serving as Artist-in-Residence at CVA. The exhibit opens July 13 and runs through Aug. 15, 2021 at the CVA Gallery in the Downtown Greensboro Cultural Center.
There will be a First Friday celebration of the artist and her work, with a reading by poet Lavinia Jackson Aug. 6, from 6pm-9pm.
Karen Archia began her residency at the CVA in December of 2020. Working in the open in the front space of the CVA gallery, Archia invited visitors to watch as she honed her art practice -
and often invited people to create alongside her. Archia prefers to make art in “plain sight” and brought her community service effort Public Art Practice to the CVA as part of her residency work.
During her time at the CVA Karen also made new connections in the arts community, launched
a website, completed a commission for Elsewhere Museum and worked on new pieces for an upcoming digital art monograph that received the support of Arts Greensboro and the North Carolina Arts Council.
“This has been a dream come true for us at the CVA - we’ve been able to help a really fantastic artist and human being take the next steps in her artistic process and career, and Karen has been invaluable to us with her insights into what areas artists need the most support in,” says Corrie Lisk-Hurst, CVA’s director.
Archia added she is excited to stage what will be her largest exhibition at the CVA. “I am feeling a deep sense of joy in anticipation of the residency show,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about my artistic process and the work shows that growth. It’s been a soulful journey where I have made more than 70 new pieces.”
Seen Through touches on self reflection, community, and being seen in one's fullness and will be shown as an exhibition of new works and open studio experience where Karen will curate her work space and allow people to see works in progress, learn about her process and also engage in art-making. A story-telling aspect will accompany the artwork and can be accessed through the use of QR codes that audiences can tap into with their phones.
Devon McKnight, Art + Community Coordinator, reflects on the experience: “Karen exemplifies art + community and her time here has underscored who we are as an organization. Because of the unique way that Karen works, we have all been gifted access to watch and even participate in an artist's growth and development in real time, whether by engaging on social media or coming to the CVA to see what Karen’s been up to and maybe even make some work together.
And now, we get to see it all come together. Visitors will be able to see, hear and feel the fullness of the growth that has occured right here in this corner of a gallery for the past 6 months.”
Seen Through is free and open to the public Tuesday - Saturday, 12-5pm and Sunday 2-5pm.
This exhibition is made possible with support from Arts Greensboro and City of Greensboro.
##########
Karen Archia is a Greensboro-based visual artist and Creative Director of Public Art Practice, a community service project that liberates, encourages and affirms the creative spirit in all people.
Visit karenarchia.com to learn more.
The CVA is a 501(c)(3) visual art non-profit organization that showcases the creativity of local artists and provides art experiences accessible to everyone throughout our diverse community.
Whether helping our neighbors discover their creativity at any age, giving aspiring local artists a platform to show their work, or mentoring creatives as they establish a sustainable professional future, The CVA brings community and art together. www.myCVAgreensboro.org
