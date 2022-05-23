New exhibit at Sawtooth bag(s) of sand looks at Affective Injustice
Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present bag(s) of sand, an exhibition by Ashley Johnson, Julia Gartrell, Lamar Whidbee, Steisha Pintado, Lauren Guilmette, and Jonathan Hoffman, opening May 25 in the Main Gallery. There will be a closing reception with the artists in August and special programming throughout the run of the show. Details will be on the website www.sawtooth.org.
Paul Travis Phillips, an Assistant Professor at Elon University with a studio in Winston-Salem, is the guest curator. As a conceptual artist, his work frequently overlaps with philosophy, in this case a new branch called Affective Injustice. Franciso Gallego, a professor at Wake Forest University, and other writers and philosophers from throughout the U.S are currently exploring affective injustice in a closed seminar at Wake.
In a statement about the philosophy behind the show bag(s) of sand, Phillips wrote: “During times of distress, bags of sand abound. Apt and able communities contribute to a collective cause of forming a protective hedge in effort to preserve critical areas. We are seeing this daily in response to extreme weather events, civil unrest, and war. These bags operate as a barrier against harmful assault from both natural and manmade threats. They signal a community’s collective resolve. And they symbolize hope for the future.
“Whereas a collection of bag(s) offer a safeguard, a bag of sand by itself is not all that helpful. In fact, a solitary bag of sand operates more as a weight that burdens its maker/carrier more than it protects.
“Artists who work with and through themes of affective injustice understand this all too well. Their work made in solitude and in collaboration responds to distress by processing through personal and collective injustices. These injustices often operate in the quiet spaces of the self beneath the surface of a shared communicable language. It is here where injustices modify and dictate thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and behaviors. To this end, artists in this exhibition offer us access to a shared language that extends beyond the written and/or verbal. Their collective processing accumulates offering insights into a shared cathartic psychosphere.”
bag(s) of sand is one exhibition in a series from guest curators. Beginning in 2019 with Paul Bright, WFU Director of Galleries and Programming, and 2021 with Nicole Uzzell, visual artist and educator, Sawtooth continues its guest curator series with Phillips, an artist and educator with longtime ties to Sawtooth.
"Travis brings needed dialogue through exhibitions which engage our community here at Sawtooth and the region,” said Amy Jordan, Sawtooth’s executive director. “We welcome him as our next guest curator and friend of Sawtooth. "
Phillips said that each of the artists in the show is either dealing with a personal connection to affective injustice or a collective experience of trauma.
“We’re trying to develop a language around affective injustice,” Phillips said. “There are gaps that occur in what we know and what we are able to speak and write about. There’s a big difference between language and what we actually say with language.
“If I don’t process through trauma and share it, it gets worse. If I do process it and share it, then it lightens my load and contributes to the larger community, and we can use our experience as a hedge against future trauma.”
Artist bios
In his thesis for an MFA at UNC-Chapel Hill, Lamar Whidbee wrote, in part: “In my work I combine found materials with paint to create mixed media work that operate as both paintings and sculptures. Using assemblage along with both abstract and representational painting as formal approaches, my work raises questions about the social conditions of black and brown people living in rural America. The materials I use reference rural America, and the upbringing that I had growing up in Hertford, North Carolina. The materials I use suggest vernacular architecture and domestic and other everyday materials that talk about the social conditions that brought me knowledge and shaped who I am today. Most of my work deals with several main formal approaches and also themes. I use portraiture in my work along with assemblage, and my work also addresses themes of black identity, and systems of education.
“My work is informed by a lot of the black artists that came out of the identity politics movement. The identity politics movement that emerged in the mid-1980s out of the 1960s Civil Rights Movement questioned identity, repression, inequality and injustice. My work continues the conversation of this movement because all of the issues and problems around racism and injustice still dominate our culture and our institutions today.” https://cdr.lib.unc.edu/downloads/x346d7261
Julia Gartrell is a sculptor who uses wood, textiles, native clays, plaster, bric-a-brac and found objects to interrogate material usage in traditional Appalachian craft and American culture. Reuse of material and “making do” are central to her explorations. The research grounding Julia’s work focuses on her paternal ancestors, who were subsistence farmers in rural north Georgia. Oral history, lore, and relics are among the things gathered for her practice.
She is currently running a traveling art project called the Radical Repair Workshop. More information can be found at www.radicalrepairworkshop.com .
Gartrell was born and raised in Durham. She received an MFA in sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design (2015) and a bachelor’s degree in art from Kalamazoo College (2008). She has exhibited nationally and internationally, and has participated in residencies at the Fine Arts Work Center, Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts, The Power Plant Gallery at Duke University, Ox-Bow School of Art in Michigan, and Ifitry Artist’s Residency in Morocco. Gartrell has taught at the Rhode Island School of Design, John Tyler Community College, Kalamazoo College, and Virginia Commonwealth University. http://juliagartrell.com/
Ashley Johnson is a writer and a multidisciplinary creative entrepreneur living in Winston-Salem. Inspired by the contemporary “flash-form” narrative — an art form that neither requires nor offers resolution — Johnson asks complex questions on Blackness through staged portraits.
She uses mixed-media, performance, textile, live floral, woven, and braided masks, to navigate themes within intra- and interracial conflict, identity evolution, intergenerational impact, Southern femininity, studies of relative time as it relates to African-American/feminine beauty practice and other psychosocial studies. https://www.hiaj.co/about
Steisha (pronounced Stacia) Pintado is Puerto Rican. She was born in the Bronx, N.Y., and grew up in rural N.C. She identifies as queer with high-functioning autism. Ointado has a bachelor’s and master’s in fine arts degrees from UNC-Greensboro.
Her personal artwork grapples with issues surrounding sexual violence, body dysmorphia, and exploring her personal experience of being born and raised in a fundamentalist religious cult, and the aftermath of leaving the cult. She uses drawing, painting, puppetry, and animation to explore these narratives.
After working in information technology in higher education for more than a dozen years, she is transitioning her career into the animation industry. Her strengths are in figure drawing, facial expressions, painting, and color.
Pintado’s Artist Statement says, in part: “My work helps me confront the fact that I am an apostate, it helps me take back my power and my voice, and I want to use my voice to speak out against a system of oppression hiding in plain sight. I make this work for myself, for others who have also had these experiences, and to create a public awareness around these issues. I use this work to celebrate how I have forcefully taken the things that I had been denied since birth: an education, a career, a voice, a free life where two plus two always equals four.” http://steishapintado.com/artist-statement
Lauren Guilmette is a mixed-media artist currently based in Burlington. As a visual artist, she works in collage, drypoint, photo transfer, found media, photography, and AI-processes, like neural style transfer. She primarily collages and occasionally cartoons about ideas and concerns related to "affect," by which she means an understanding of emotion that is neither individualized nor de-politicized but relational, situated, and bearing the weight of shared histories.
Guilmette's writing, as well as her image work, explores social feelings like paranoia, grandeur, and anxiety. Since 2015, the content and themes in her art have been especially inspired by the late feminist theorist Teresa Brennan's posthumous book, The Transmission of Affect, not quite finished at the sudden end of her short life.
Guilmette's collages draw on elements from Brennan's papers, saved documents and photographs, following trips to the Feminist Theory Archive housed at Brown University. She draws collage materials from these papers with permission of Brennan's literary executors. Beyond this archival work, Guilmette teaches Philosophy at Elon University, where she is designing a new class, "Image-Text and Experimental Writing," for 2022-23. She has published two image-text pieces, one in the Journal of Speculative Philosophy 35(3), 2021, the other co-authored with Robert Leib in an edited volume with Edinburgh UP, forthcoming 2022.
http://kidsetphotography.com/projects .
Jonathan Hoffman has been a lead faculty member in the Department of Art & Design at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College since 2018. He started there as a full-time faculty member in 2015. His work can be seen at https://www.jonhoffmanart.com/work .
Sawtooth is upstairs inside the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. It can be accessed from 226 N. Marshall St. and 215 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
For more information, call 336-723-7395 or visit www.sawtooth.org.
Sawtooth School is celebrating its 77th year as a multidisciplinary center for visual arts - connecting and creating community through the act of making.
