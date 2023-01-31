New CVA exhibition showcases innovative regional fiber artists exhibit opening Feb. 3
Greensboro, N.C. - The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) announces a new exhibition opening February 3, 2023. Woven into Our Fibers showcases the artwork of 10 local and regional artists: Alexandria P. Clay (Durham, NC), Barbara Campbell Thomas (Climax, NC), Beverly Y. Smith (Charlotte, NC), Cassandra Liuzzo (Greensboro, NC), Gordon Holliday (Charlotte, NC), Jennifer Reis (Martinsville, VA), Julio Gonzalez (Charlotte, NC), Noelani Jones (Thurmont, MD), Sharron Parker (Durham, NC), and Taari Coleman (Durham, NC).
When preparing for this exhibition, the CVA sought out artists who are working with the materials and ideas of fiber in new and thoughtful ways, while at the same time honoring the long and rich history of the fiber arts.
These artists each have their own unique approach to working with fibers – some literally work with textile fibers, while others explore metaphorical fibers and/or use unexpected materials as the fiber they create with. Their work is as diverse as they are, delving into themes of sustainability and re-use; color and form; nature and the land; storytelling of our past, present, and future; family histories; and the traditions of fibers and textiles.
In spite of their variety, the works in this exhibition weave together an interesting visual conversation about who we are, our interconnection, and what makes us.
Art + Community Coordinator Devon McKnight said, “I am eager for our community to see the work of these 10 artists and to tap into the ideas they are working around. This is one of those leaning in close to see the details shows, and I guarantee you’re going to shake your head trying to understand how some of these pieces were made!”
CVA will host an opening reception for Woven into Our Fibers on First Friday, February 3, 6-9pm at the CVA Gallery located inside the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 North Davie St. Come to meet some of these artists and get a first look at the work.
Woven into Our Fibers runs from February 3 – April 22, 2023, and the gallery is open weekly Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 5pm, until 7pm on Wednesdays, and Saturday 10am to 5pm.
CVA plans to host a virtual artist talk as well as panel discussions and workshops put on by the artists throughout the exhibition. Stay tuned for more information associated with this exhibition by following CVA on Facebook @CVAgreensboro and Instagram @centerforvisualartists and visiting our website www.mycvagreensboro.org. You can also sign up for our newsletter to stay abreast of all CVA happenings.
The CVA is grateful for the support of Creative Greensboro, Arts Greensboro, the North Carolina Arts Council and our community, without which exhibitions like this would not be possible.
About the Center for Visual Artists
The Center for Visual Artists (CVA) is a 501(c)(3) visual art non-profit organization in the downtown Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. that supports emerging artists of all ages through educational programs, exhibition opportunities, and community outreach. Without the strong support of donors, grantors, and other supporters in the Greensboro community, our efforts would not be possible.
The CVA is a non-profit resident organization of the Greensboro Cultural Center, made possible by a significant in-kind contribution from Creative Greensboro, the City of Greensboro’s office for arts & culture.
