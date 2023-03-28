New Bus Shelter Artwork Honors Dudley Heights
GREENSBORO, NC (March 28, 2023) – Artwork titled “Dudley Heights Pride,” by local artist Darlene J. McClinton, has been installed in the new bus shelter along Bus Route 4 on Florida Street, located next to the entrance to Barber Park. McClinton created the piece as part of Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program.
McClinton worked with the residents of Dudley Heights for six months, offering neighborhood-based arts programming and conducting community engagement. The bus shelter artwork is a reproduction printed on metal of an original mural on the campus of Dudley High School. McClinton worked with local residents, including the Dudley Heights Neighborhood Association, to design the mural and select locations for the residency’s culminating artwork.
"I am passionate about the Dudley Heights Neighborhood Association and the community,” McClinton said. “It is their voices and community history that inspired the vision for the ‘Dudley Heights Pride’ mural design.
“The mural shows thriving families, education, and community pride. Dudley High School’s colors of blue and gold inspired the color scheme. The sun beams represent life, the image of the dove holding an olive branch represents prosperity, and the four graduation caps, books, and flower blossoms communicate that education is the foundation of the development of this intergenerational community. I also included references to sports and music since the Dudley High School teams and marching band are central parts of the community’s culture.”
About Neighborhood Arts
Neighborhood Arts supports artists and neighborhood residents as co-leaders to connect communities with creativity. The program brings creative experiences close to home through arts activities and beautification projects that respond to neighborhood priorities. Through the program, Creative Greensboro has committed over $150,000 toward creative projects in the five neighborhoods identified for reinvestment in the city’s Housing GSO plan – Dudley Heights, Glenwood, Mill District, Kings Forest and Random Woods. Additional support for the initiative is provided by the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development, Transportation, Parks and Recreation, and Library departments.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more about Creative Greensboro or Neighborhood Arts at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Photo of McClinton with the artwork courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.