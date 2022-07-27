Neighborhood Arts Residencies Underway in Mill District and Random Woods
GREENSBORO, NC (July 27, 2022) –Chuck Johnson and Phillip Marsh have been selected as artist leaders for Creative Greensboro’s 2022 Neighborhood Arts Residency Program in the Random Woods and Mill District communities. The artists were selected by a group of neighborhood residents to lead community engagement, arts programming, and a culminating visual arts installation during a six-month residency that concludes in December.
Each artist has up to $22,500 to support residency activities. Johnson is working with community members in the Mill District to share stories and the history of the Mill District through gardening and recipe sharing, and will provide a variety of neighborhood-based arts activities, including still life drawing and printmaking. In Random Woods, Marsh and neighborhood residents have identified Random Woods Park as a potential site for beautification and an art installation.
The two neighborhoods were identified for reinvestment in the Housing GSO plan. Creative Greensboro’s 2021 artists-in-residence worked in and with Dudley Heights, Glenwood, and Kings Forest, neighborhoods also identified for reinvestment in the plan. Additional creative investments planned for late summer and fall in these three neighborhoods will be announced soon.
“Artists are community leaders. Creative Greensboro is committed to supporting artist-led opportunities that address the issues that are important to our residents and the neighborhoods where they live,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal, head of Creative Greensboro.
About Johnson
Johnson graduated from Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) in 2006, where his studies focused on graphic design and photography. His work includes sign and mural painting and videography. A native North Carolinian, Johnson has traveled internationally to provide lighting design, merchandising, and videography for musical bands. He began painting murals and signs in 2011 and has completed commissions for Wrangler, City BBQ, and Crafted - the Art of the Taco.
About Marsh
Marsh is the creative director of Rockers Print Shop, a graphic and fine art firm based in Greensboro. He is also a graduate of GTCC where he received an associate degree in fine arts with a concentration in visual art, advertising and graphic design. He also holds degrees in arts administration and studio art from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His professional works include more than 100 public artworks in North Carolina.
About Neighborhood Arts
The Neighborhood Arts Residency Program supports artists and neighborhood residents as co-leaders. The program brings creativity close to home through arts activities and beautification projects that respond to neighborhood priorities. Through the program, Creative Greensboro has committed over $150,000, to date, toward creative projects in the five neighborhoods identified for reinvestment in the city’s Housing GSO plan. Additional support for the initiative is provided by the City’s Housing and Neighborhood Development, Transportation, Parks and Recreation and Library departments.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services, and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. Learn more about Creative Greensboro or Neighborhood Arts at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Photos courtesy of the artists. Permission to reprint.
