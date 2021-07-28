National Black Theatre Festival opens “Holy Ground Revival”

Since 1989, the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) has brought a star-studded array of celebrities and a wide selection of live performances and special events to Winston-Salem. The festival was billed as “An International Celebration and Reunion of Spirit,” and it certainly was that – and more.
The festival was the brainchild of Larry Leon Hamlin (1948-2007), the founder and artistic director of the North Carolina Black Theatre Company, as well as the founder and executive director of the NBTF. Having known Hamlin, I can truthfully attest that he was one of a kind. He loved theater, he loved talent, and he was a pure showman at heart.
The festival was his baby, and it was because of that festival that yours truly had the opportunity to meet such show-biz luminaries as Richard Roundtree, Glynn Turman, Andre De Shields, Roscoe Orman, Ted Lange, Art Evans (who later became an acting teacher for my friend Matt Holly), and on one remarkable opening night the elevator doors of what was then the Adams Mark Hotel opened and I was suddenly facing Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee. All I could think in that instant was “Royalty!” These were people whose work I had admired for years, and to meet them was something I’ll treasure.
In addition to the actors, producers, directors, playwrights, and special guests, the festival – which is held every other year and takes place over six days – has attracted tens of thousands of theatergoers from far and wide to share in the celebration of “Black Theatre Holy Ground” over the years.
This year, circumstances being what they are, the North Carolina Black Repertory Company, which hosts the festival, will not be presenting the traditional event. Instead, in partnership with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth Country, Truist Financial, and OUT at the Movies, it will be presenting “Holy Ground Revival,” which is being described as a week-long celebration of the arts.
Beginning Monday and continuing through Saturday, Aug. 7, the “Holy Ground Revival” will be held each night, beginning at 7 p.m., at Winston Square Park Amphitheatre, 310 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem.
There will be live theater, live music, film screenings, and undoubtedly a few surprises along the way. It’s a way to both celebrate the legacy of the festival, its past, and its future – as well as to celebrate the community at large.
All events are free and open to the public. Audiences must of course adhere to whatever safety guidelines are currently required by the venue, all the better to ensure the continued health and happiness of those in attendance.
Despite postponing the traditional festival until next year – the tentative dates are Aug. 1-6, 2022 – the North Carolina Black Repertory Company is dedicated to keeping the art of live theater alive and well, and sharing it with the audiences that have kept the company and festival going these many years. “The arts are alive and well on Black Theatre Holy Ground!”
