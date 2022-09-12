National Arts in Education Week is September 11-17
Arts Council and WS/FCS Are Proud Advocates of Arts Education
Winston-Salem, NC (September 12, 2022) This year, we celebrate North Carolina Arts in Education Week Sept. 11-17, 2022. Congress passed House Resolution 275 in 2010 designating the week beginning with the second Sunday in Sept. as National Arts in Education Week. During this week, the field of arts education joins together in communities across the country to advocate, educate, and celebrate the impact and transformative power of the arts in education.
“The arts have the power to change lives at every age, and Arts Council is proud to play a role in advocating for arts education in each of our schools across Forsyth County,” said Chase Law, president and CEO of Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) have a longstanding relationship and are committed to providing opportunities for arts education across the public school system. As the largest funder of arts education in WS/FCS, Arts Council is proud to support arts educators through the Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education grant program made possible by Wells Fargo with additional support from Flow Automotive Companies.
“The opportunities provided by Arts Council enrich and enhance the educational experience for our students,” said Tricia McManus, Superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. “I am grateful for this partnership as it directly impacts student success.”
The arts are an essential part of education for youth ages K-12. Benefits include increased concentration, self-expression, and critical thinking skills. The arts in conjunction with core curriculum makes for a well-rounded education.
Arts Council’s Wells Fargo Arts-In-Education grants connect artists and arts organizations with elementary, middle, and high school students ensuring that youth are exposed to professional arts programs, master classes, exhibitions, and performances that reinforce N.C. Standard Course of Study and WS/FCS’s goals. 69% of K-12 students are enrolled in a class of visual or performing arts in WS/FCS. The application deadline for this year’s Wells Fargo Arts-in-Education grant is Mon., Sept. 19 by 5pm. Interested applicants can find more information at https://www.intothearts.org/arts-in-education-grant.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
