N.C. A&T’s Theatre Arts Program Presents Holiday Musical “The Soul of Christmas”
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 12, 2021) – Beginning Nov. 17, the Theatre Arts program at North Carolina Agricultural Technical State University will present “The Soul of Christmas,” a finger-snapping, foot-tapping, hand-clapping holiday musical for the whole family. The play will journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul.
Enjoy holiday favorites such as Handel’s “Messiah,” “O Holy Night,” “This Christmas” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain” performed by the national award-winning Richard B. Harrison Players. Directed and conceived by Gregory J. Horton, this high-energy production is destined to become the holiday gift that keeps on giving.
The Theatre Arts program and Paul Robeson Theatre adheres to all COVID-19 protocols and procedures. Seating will be limited to practice social distancing and masks are required for audiences and all front of house staff. Everyone is encouraged to follow safe hygiene practices to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Performance Dates and Times:
Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Location:
Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of N.C. A&T State University
Cost:
Adults, $17
Senior Citizens and non-A&T students, $11
Children 12 and younger, $6
A&T students, Free with Aggie One Card
For tickets, call 336-334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com.
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges; Washington Monthly College Guide and Rankings). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
