N.C. A&T, Davidson College’s Common Thread Theatre Collective to Present “Clyde’s”

DAVIDSON, N.C. (June 13, 2023) – North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Davidson College’s joint venture, Common Thread Theatre Collective, will produce the Tony Award-nominated comedy “Clyde’s” by Lynn Nottage in its North Carolina premiere directed by Luther Wells. The show will run the next two weekends beginning June 16 at Barber Theatre on Davidson College’s campus.

The theatre collective was established in 2022 to tell stories that center marginalized communities–bringing together faculty and students who may have different backgrounds, but share the same love for theatre.

“Clyde’s” serves up an unforgettable story about community, healing, creativity, mindfulness, forgiveness and big dreams. The play takes place at a truck stop sandwich shop that hires formerly incarcerated individuals as kitchen staff. They long for redemption even as the sandwich shop’s callous owner, Clyde, played by Angela Williams Tripp, tries to keep them down. Clyde is like a prison warden who has the upper hand and knows it. We sense that she does not want her employees to succeed; though they are physically free, she longs to keep them psychologically imprisoned.

Tyler Madden, who plays Montrellous, is a master sandwich chef and a modern-day shaman whose sandwich creations are sublime. He inspires his co-workers – former addict Rafael (portrayed by Eduardo Sanchez), struggling single mother Letitia (played by H’arrya Canty) and Jason, a gang member (Scott Tynes Miller)­ – to reclaim their lives. These unlikely sandwich makers find purpose and inspiration through a shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Please be advised that this production contains strong language, adult situations and references to drug usage. Suggested for ages 16 and older.

Production Dates and Times

Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18 at 2 p.m.

Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25 at 2 p.m.

 

Location

Barber Theatre (Davidson College campus)

310 N. Main St.

Davidson, N.C.

 

Ticket information

Adults – $28

Seniors – $23

Students – $15

Faculty and staff – $23

Tickets can be purchased here.

Expanding on the success of Common Thread Theatre Collective’s nationally-recognized inaugural season, this season is made possible by generous funding from the Bacca Visiting Scholar and Artist Program, the Clark Ross Academic Innovation Fund, North Carolina A&T State University’s College of Arts Humanities and Social Sciences, and the Division of Student Affairs, Arts and Science Council of Charlotte, and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department and Natural & Cultural Resources.

Learn more by visiting the website or by emailing Karli Henderson at kahenderson@davidson.edu. 

About North Carolina A&T State University

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Common Thread Theatre Collective

Common Thread Theatre Collective is a joint venture between faculty members at Davidson College and faculty members from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. While these are two very different institutions, the common thread that binds the faculty and students together is a love of theatre. We want to tell stories that center marginalized communities in new, fresh ways. Creating this professional theatre on Davidson’s campus in partnership with A&T faculty allows us to work with students, faculty and staff as well as our local, professional theatre artists to create work that is intentional and impactful for our communities. Find out more at the website here.

