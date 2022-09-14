Music, movement, and magic on display in UNCSA’s Fall Dance It’s a new semester at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA), and the School of Dance kicks off — no pun intended — the 2022-’23 season with its annual Fall Dance, which will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27th through Friday, Sept. 30th, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1st in the Agnes de Mille Theatre located on the main campus of UNCSA, 1533 S. Main Street, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20 (general admission) and $15 (students with valid ID) and are available by calling 336-721-1945 or visiting https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/index.aspx.
The three-part presentation includes The Bloom of Youth, wherein UNCSA’s associate dean of dance Brenda Daniels celebrates the beauty, freshness, and vivacity of youth in a dance accompanied by a School of Music student performing Mozart’s Piano Sonata in F major live onstage. Chicago-based choreographer Marian Oliveira will offer a distinctive exploration of the past and present with Dreamland, a comedy/drama influenced by the surrealist art movement and set to vintage songs from the 1930s and ‘40s. Finally, UNCSA veteran Anthony Lee Bryant (High School Dance ’03) has created a new piece titled Entropy, which is influenced by the concept of entropy, the degradation of matter and energy in the universe.
“The outer layer of the costumes will give a nod to the Mozartian era, with hoop skirts and frock coats,” explained Daniels regarding The Bloom of Youth, “but the outerwear will be transparent, so it will also indicate the look of a glass conservatory over the flower-like velvet unitards underneath. The outerwear will be worn only for the first movement, ‘Hothouse,” (while) the second two movements, ‘Buds’ and ‘Full Flower,’ will feature flower-like unitards.”
According to Daniels, the first movement is presented in a stately and formal fashion, followed by the second adagio (slow) movement, in which couples begin to experience the pangs and feelings of love and connection. The final section is a joyous, free-spirited, romantic romp.
“It is always a pleasure to have music played live onstage, being created at the same moment as the dance is unfolding,” she said. “It gives a freshness and immediacy which canned music doesn’t have. It is harder for the dancers, however, (because) they have to be sensitive and adaptable to the little variations in tempo and inflection that occur in live performance.”
Oliveira’s Dreamland combines comedy and pathos, depicting the journey of a character growing and maturing through life, discovering both beauty and adversity, including inevitable love, loss, and death. Said Oliveria: “The piece is influenced by the surrealism movement and the works of visual artist Rafal Olbinski. The soundtrack of Dreamland is based on the songs and artists from the 1930s and ‘40s, such as Xavier Cugat, Rudy Vallee, Charlie Chaplin, and Tommy Dorsey.”
Bryant’s Entropy was directly inspired by Steven Pinker’s 2018 non-fiction book Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress. “In the book, (Pinker) speaks about entropy, and I found his writings on the ideas being the second law of thermodynamics intriguing,” said Bryant. As Parker wrote: “When energy is poured into a system, and the system dissipates that energy in its slide toward entropy, it can become poised in an orderly, indeed beautiful, configuration — a sphere, spiral, starburst, whirlpool, ripple, crystal, or fractal.”
According to Bryant, Entropy’s tone will utilize varying states of energy and formations in juxtaposition with one another to showcase the physicality and virtuosity of the dancers performing the piece. “My hope is that the audience will enjoy the piece’s nuances and learn to appreciate different aspects of movement within one piece of creation,” Bryant said.
“This year’s Fall Dance centers around joy, youth, and life in bloom,” said UNCSA School of Dance dean Endalyn T. Outlaw. “We are honored to present a work by our talented faculty-artist Brenda Daniels, as well as multi-talented alum Anthony Lee Bryant, and the accomplished Mariana Oliveira. Each of the three works will take us on a stylistically different journey — some filled with humor and whimsy and others with a physically charged movement vocabulary. And all will highlight the artistic and technical skills of our contemporary dancers. Fall Dance will be a truly special experience for both students and audiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.