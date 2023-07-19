Sponsored by Music Carolina, Summerfest returns for it’s 15th season. The summer music festival features a range of musical styles including classical and jazz. Summerfest is curated by Artistic Directors Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick. This season’s lineup features seven great concerts, that will be held in a variety of locations here in Winston-Salem, NC. Summerfest 2023 kicks off on Sunday, July 30. Tickets and more information can be found at www.MusicCarolina.org
Wanderer’s Stars: Songs that Illuminate Our Path Toward Home
Sunday, July 30, 3:00 p.m.
Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall
“Time Out”
Friday, August 4, 7:30 p.m.
Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall
Baroque and Blue
Wednesday, August 9, 7:30 p.m.
Piedmont Music Center
“Close to You” — Songs of Burt Bacharach
Saturday, August 12, 7:30 p.m.
Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall
Peter and the Wolf: A Family Concert
Saturday, August 26, 3:00 p.m.
SECCA Auditorium - FREE Admission
The Lyricosa String Quartet
Sunday, August 27, 3:00 p.m.
Piedmont Music Center
Dmitri Vorobiev, piano
Wednesday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.
Piedmont Music Center
