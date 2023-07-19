Summerfest23_web-

Sponsored by Music Carolina, Summerfest returns for it’s 15th season. The summer music festival features a range of musical styles including classical and jazz. Summerfest is curated by Artistic Directors Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick. This season’s lineup features seven great concerts, that will be held in a variety of locations here in Winston-Salem, NC. Summerfest 2023 kicks off on Sunday, July 30. Tickets and more information can be found at www.MusicCarolina.org 

 

Jodi Burns Thao Nguyen Natalie Barela

Wanderer’s Stars

Wanderer’s Stars: Songs that Illuminate Our Path Toward Home

Sunday, July 30, 3:00 p.m.

Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall

 

“Time Out” 

Friday, August 4, 7:30 p.m.

Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall

 

Baroque and Blue  

Wednesday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. 

Piedmont Music Center

 

Close to You

“Close to You” — Songs of Burt Bacharach 

Saturday, August 12, 7:30 p.m.

Salem College Fine Arts Center, Shirley Recital Hall

 

Peter and the Wolf: A Family Concert 

Saturday, August 26, 3:00 p.m.  

SECCA Auditorium - FREE Admission

 

The Lyricosa String Quartet

Sunday, August 27, 3:00 p.m.

Piedmont Music Center 

 

Dmitri Vorobiev, piano

Wednesday, August 30, 7:30 p.m.

Piedmont Music Center 

