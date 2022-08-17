Music Carolina, formerly the Carolina Chamber Symphony Players, was founded by conductor Robert Franz and a group of fellow musicians from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in 1992 as a chamber orchestra.. The organization began to focus on small ensemble performances in 2006 and two years later premiered the Music Carolina SummerFest, which has taken place each August since in Winston-Salem. In 2012, Music Carolina added WinterFest to its seasonal offerings, making it one of the most active music organizations in North Carolina.
Today, Music Carolina is led by artistic directors Joe Mount and Matt Kendrick. SummerFest 2022 kicked off on Sunday, August 7 with Jazz with Words, Diana Tuffin, vocalist. This year’s SummerFest is filled with 10 great performances covering a variety of styles and genres. Five concerts remain in this year’s SummerFest.
Shall We Dance? – Larry Weng, Piano
Wednesday, August 17 – 7:30 PM
Piedmont Music Center
Black Voices – The Warp Trio
Friday, August 19 – 7:30 PM
Reynolds Place Theatre at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts
Peter and the Wolf:
A Free Family Concert
Saturday, August 20 – 3:00 PM
SECCA
Original Americana Music with “Our Band”
Tuesday, August 30 – 7:30 PM
Piedmont Music Center
Schubert to Shaw
Thursday, September 1 – 7:30 PM
Piedmont Music Center
The 2022 seasonis the largest SummerFest lineup in Music Carolina’s history. “It’s exciting that we have the opportunity to present The Warp Trio’s program, Black Voices,” shared Joe Mount, Artistic Director. “I am looking forward to a unique program that integrates music, spoken word, and poetry by African American artists. Mikael Darmanie, the pianist and leader of The Warp Trio is a North Carolina native and UNCSA alum.”
“This year’s SummerFest is the most diverse lineup that Music Carolina has ever presented in the 15 year-life of the festival,” expressed Matt Kendrick, Artistic Director. “The wide variety of music in addition to poetry and dance is just stunning this year.”
For tickets and more information, visit www.musiccarolina.org.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
