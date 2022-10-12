Körner’s Folly will present Victorian Parlor Series: Murder Mystery on Friday, October 28 at Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main Street in Kernersville. Tickets are $50 per person and include two drink tickets and light hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are available at www.kornersfolly.org or by calling (336) 996-7922.
Back by popular demand, this event offers participants the chance to solve a horrifying whodunit set in Victorian England. Perfect for a Halloween celebration, the evening will feature an opportunity to explore the twists and turns of the 22-room home built in 1880.
Each attendee will receive a detailed character history to allow guests to take on the role of noble lords and ladies with mysterious motivations. Guests are encouraged to dress the part with our costume inspiration guide. Körner’s Folly staff will act as hosts and help direct the action, which will take place among the historic home’s three floors.
Kernersville’s farm-to-table restaurant The Prescott will provide guests a tasting menu of Victorian-inspired dishes with a modern autumnal twist. Seasonal varieties of wine and beer will be available for additional purchase (two drink tickets are included in ticket price).
During the Victorian era, the parlor was the social center of the home, offering a comfortable place to gather under the roof of an inspiring host, partly for amusement and partly to gain new experience or knowledge through conversation. The Victorian Parlor Series (VPS) at Körner’s Folly is a quarterly educational and entertainment program focusing on the culture of the Victorian era, offering participants hands-on experience of life in this fascinating time.
“We are thrilled to be able to host this edition of our Victorian Parlor Series again, and just in time for Halloween,” said Körner’s Folly Executive Director Dale Pennington. “Körner’s Folly’s eccentric floor plan and Victorian history will provide a truly bewitching backdrop as the story unfolds!”
From the Körner family’s roots in the Black Forest region of Germany, traces of old superstitions can still be found at the historic property, including the curiosity of “The Witches’ Corner” located on the home’s front porch. According to legend, the world is inhabited by unseen spirits. To avoid bringing these entities inside, visitors were asked to toss a shiny coin into a black cauldron, known as the Witches’ Pot, providing a distraction and allowing entrance without the uninvited and unwelcome.
The evening will begin at 6:30 pm in the elegant second-floor Reception Room at Körner’s Folly, and guests will be free to wander throughout the house, discovering local history as well as the home’s architect Jule Körner’s extravagant interior designs. Costumes of the Victorian and Edwardian periods with ‘spirited’ accessories are strongly encouraged.
Featuring a labyrinthine layout spread among 7 architectural levels, Historic Körner’s Folly is a suitable setting for a dark and dastardly deed. The game will run until 10:00 pm, with the object of identifying a murderer, or escaping the detection of the other guests. Prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Best Solution, Best Character, and other, more enigmatic honors.
Limited tickets available. 21+ Only. For more information, contact suzanna@kornersfolly.org or call (336) 996-7922.
