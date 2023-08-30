Bring your friends and family to Industry Hill in Winston-Salem on Saturday, September 9 for an unforgettable evening of fiery fun at Mixxer Community Makerspace’s 5th Annual “Night of Fire” Iron Pour! Art created by fire, that is the theme of the afternoon and evening.
Feel the heat and hear the roar of the furnace as sparks fly and white hot metal becomes beautiful works of art. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a curious onlooker, or simply seeking a unique experience, this event is not to be missed. Witness the magic of the iron pour, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere, and engage with the artists as they share their passion and expertise.
You’ll be mesmerized as talented artists and craftsmen demonstrate many of the ways beautiful works of art can be created with fire. Starting at 3 p.m., you can tour Mixxer Community Makerspace to see demonstrations and learn about the unique things or take part in a class to try it for yourself. Plan to take part in learning to make jewelry, glass art, or a railroad spike knife, and you can create an easy to make mold for your unique cast iron art. No special talent is required to participate in making your personal pieces. We suggest you register for classes ahead of time as they will certainly sell out. Visit wsmixxer.org for more information.
Mark your calendars and bring your friends and family along for an afternoon and evening filled with creativity, excitement, and a touch of adventure. Let the Mixxer Community Makerspace’s 5th Annual “Night of Fire” Iron Pour ignite your imagination and leave you with lasting memories.
Wanna go?
Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
Classes, Demonstrations, and Tours: 3 to 7 p.m. Night of Fire: 7 to 10 p.m.
Location: 1375 North Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
