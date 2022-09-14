Mixxer Community Makerspace has an iron pour every September, but since most folks in the Triad are not yet familiar with this visually exciting event, they have come up with an easy way for you to make your own iron art, and to watch as regional artists pour tons of white-hot liquid iron into molds during Mixxer’s annual Night of Fire event. There are also body-painted dancers (body paint by Cheryl Ann Lipstreu) with flaming regalia and batons, and a flame poofer that shoots flames 20 feet into the air!
The Night of Fire is the finale to the Month of Metal Arts at Mixxer Community Makerspace, and is scheduled for Saturday, September 24, the same day and same location as the Industry Hill Block Party #IHBlockParty. Join us at Mixxer Community Makerspace for the Industry Hill Block Party, 12pm to 10pm, and the Night of Fire from 6pm to 10pm, at the corner of 9th and Trade Street, in Winston-Salem. This year, thanks to a grant from Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Mixxer is offering workshops every day for you to create your own iron art at Mixxer Community Makerspace for a reduced cost.
How you can create iron art
Here’s how you can create your own personal iron art, and you don’t even have to break a sweat or get near the molten iron to do so. Mixxer Community Makerspace is holding scratch block carving workshops during the Month of Metal Arts. The entire process is explained on their website: ironart | Mixxer Makerspace (wsmixxer.org). The helpful folks at Mixxer will help you learn to carve your design into a scratch block, and that scratch block is what the iron will be poured into to create your unique design. Your completed iron art will be available for pick up on September 25, and they will hold your piece for an entire month.
More about the Industry Hill Block Party
Industry Hill is populated by small businesses that are ran by the people that started them. There are multiple breweries, restaurants, and yoga studios. Live music can be heard throughout the neighborhood nearly every night from the breweries, Earl’s restaurant, or The Ramkat, a music venue that brings national and international artists to Winston-Salem on the regular. The Industry Hill Block Party is an annual event that gets bigger and better every year. Thanks to sponsors like Mast General Store, the Industry Hill Block Party will have more arts vendors, food trucks, family fun games including a kids foam party, live music all day and into the night, plus the fire, flames and molten iron at Mixxer’s Night of Fire.
Learn more at wsmixxer.org.
