(Greensboro, NC) GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art shared that it's resuming it's popular MasterPiece Fridays in person after a year of virtual programming for pre-schoolers.
"After a successful season of summer camps, we're excited to bring our youngest creators back to the Studios this Fall." shared Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill's Director of Education. "Smaller group sizes and two time slots on Friday mornings offer a more customized experience." Safety protocols require masks for all visitors 2 and older at GreenHill.
WHEN?
Weekly, Friday after Labor Day until Friday after Memorial Day
10:00 - 11:00 am and 11:15 am - 12:15 pm
HOW MUCH?
$10/ adult and $10/child, 12 months and older
Free for GreenHill Household members and above
CAPACITY?
Space is limited to 10 people (adults and children) per session
NOTE: Advance registration is required online. Registrations open each Friday for programs the following week. Sign-ups for September 10th available now.
Details on weekly themes and registration at www.greenhillnc.org/masterpiece-friday
About GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art
Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop and studios for hands-on arts education. GreenHill engages a diverse community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award-winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.