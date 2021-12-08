Marketplace Cinemas makes merry with free screenings of It’s a Wonderful Life 

The Marketplace Mall (2101 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem) is ringing in the holiday season by presenting free screenings of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 classic It’s a Wonderful Life Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Admission is free and seating is first-come, first-served, and refreshments are available for purchase.
According to Zack Fox, general manager of Marketplace Cinemas and a filmmaker in his own right, this special presentation is a way for Marketplace Mall to share the holiday spirit with the public. “It’s a Wonderful Life is a holiday classic,” he said. “We weren’t able to show it last year due to COVID. For this year’s screening, the Marketplace Mall offered to sponsor the screening and offer it for free to the public as a ‘shop and watch’ day: Come do your holiday shopping at Marketplace Mall and watch It’s a Wonderful Life for free either before or after your shopping experience.”
Despite being a box-office disappointment at the time, It’s a Wonderful Life has become one of the most popular holiday films of all time. James Stewart, in one of his most popular roles, plays George Bailey, a small-town everyman so consumed by depression that he contemplates suicide, only to be saved in the nick of time by Clarence (Henry Travers), his bumbling but effervescent guardian angel, who proceeds to show George what life would have been like had he never been born.
Based on Philip Van Doren Stern’s 1943 novella The Greatest Gift, which was itself inspired by the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, the film features a star-studded cast including Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Beulah Bondi, Frank Faylen, Ward Bond, H.B. Warner, and Gloria Grahame. The film earned five Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Sound Recording.
“The Marketplace Mall has been a wonderful supporter of ours since the start of COVID,” Fox explained. “They were a tremendous force when we opened our drive-in cinema. The mall truly has been thriving with Hamrick’s, Harrison’s Workwear, Old Salem Bake Shop, and more. It’ll be a great Christmas shopping event. We are thrilled to be partnering up with them for this shopping and free movie event.”
During the 1980s, It’s a Wonderful Life made headlines when Capra and Stewart voiced their displeasure about the film being shown on television in a “colorized” format. These screenings will be in the original black-and-white, as the film was meant to be seen.
“I am really excited to be showing the movie from a 4K digital restoration DCP, and DCP — digital cinema package — is the highest quality image for movie theaters to offer. It’ll be a ‘wonderful’ showing!”
In addition, Fox said that stand-up comedy shows in association with The Idiot Box Comedy Club in Greensboro would be continuing after the new year.
For more information, call 336-725-4646 or visit the official Marketplace Cinemas website: https://www.mpcws.com/.
