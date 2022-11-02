After a two-year hiatus, WFDD’s Look Up and Listen returns to Hanging Rock State Park on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. This event celebrates community and public radio with a specially selected RadioLab episode to be played on the park’s lakeside beach after hours. Head over early to enjoy the park’s 48 miles of hiking paths which lead to picturesque mountain views, rock outcrops, waterfalls, and even a mountain cave. Guests are welcome to pack a picnic and meet on the beach to enjoy exclusive access to the park as the sun goes down.
Bring a blanket or folding chair to sit on the beach; campfires will be lit and all the supplies necessary for s’mores will be provided. Once everyone is settled in, the program will begin. This episode of RadioLab follows a strange crew of characters on a mission to the moon from Italo Calvino’s story “The Distance of the Moon.” The evening should have clear skies and a great view of the nearly-full moon over the water. The Forsyth Astronomical Society will join with their telescopes so visitors can make their own observations of the moon along with the movements of visible planets Saturn and Jupiter.
Stop by the check-in or info tables to receive glow sticks, WFDD swag, and a drink coupon for the after-party! Once the fires die out, WFDD staff members invite you to the Green Heron Ale House; your first drink is on the station! Your beverage will come in a WFDD pint glass that is yours to take home. It will be a great time to mingle with fellow public radio listeners and the staff of WFDD. Invite your friends and family to join…tickets are required, but children 12 and under get in free.
88.5 WFDD has a history with the Piedmont and High Country lasting over 75 years. Originally founded by two students in a Wake Forest University dorm room in 1946, 88.5 WFDD reaches 32 counties across North Carolina and Virginia. With a mission to inform, connect, educate, and inspire, the station broadcasts local and national news and celebrates community with a collection of events throughout the year. When the pandemic hit, WFDD programming shifted to focus on virtual events and local coverage of national and worldwide news. They re happy to bring back beloved programs like Look Up and Listen while embracing new traditions and mediums that the pandemic helped to introduce. Join Look Up and Listen for some stargazing, storytelling, and srmores on November 5th!
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community, please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
