Ssalefish Comics and Lexington Cinemas host Mask Con outdoors on Oct. 10.
GREENSBORO, NC - Superheroes meet social distance when Ssalefish Comics and Lexington Cinemas host an outdoor comic book show called Mask Con in Lexington, NC on October 10.
Located in the massive parking lot that Lexington Cinemas recently converted into a drive-in theater, the event is designed as a way to bring comic book fans together to meet comic book and collectibles dealers and artists in a way that is socially distanced, sanitary and safe.
And since superheroes like Spiderman and Deadpool wear masks, all vendors and attendees will be required to do the same, without any exceptions -- hence the name of the event.
COVID-19 has created challenges for many industries, including both comic books and movie theaters. Most comic book conventions and trade shows have been cancelled, which hurt the income of both retailers as well as artists who set up tables at these events to supplement their revenue. Meanwhile, indoor movie theaters continue to be closed across North Carolina.
“This event really helps two different industries at the same time while giving comic book fans a chance to be a community again,” says Stephen Mayer, event co-organizer and co-owner of Ssalefish Comics in Greensboro. “It’s important that we keep people safe in these times, but many of our artist and comic store friends have been hurting due to a lack of conventions and trade shows.”
He adds: “And the same definitely goes for movie theaters.”
As for safety guidelines, each vendor and artist table will be separated by at least 8 feet. The event organizers will also limit the number of attendees to prevent overcrowding, by selling a limited number of tickets set for two separate four-hour blocks and monitoring capacity at all times.
Ssalefish Comics will host Mask Con at 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at Lexington Cinema at 235 North Talbert Blvd., Lexington, NC 27292. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate rain date will be Saturday, October 17. Food trucks will be in attendance with refreshments.
Tickets are $5 each. Advanced tickets are strongly encouraged, and can be purchased online at https://www.ssalefish.net/events/.
Artists and vendors who would like to participate in this event can also email Yeah ssalefishgso@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.