GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2020) – Lindsay Street, from Murrow Boulevard to Yanceyville Street, will be closed from 7 am, Saturday, July 25, until 7 am, Monday, July 27, for the installation of a mural on the pavement. Painting is scheduled to begin Saturday afternoon.
The mural, led by local artists Schala Harper and Sunny Gravely Foushee, is titled “Say it Loud.” It is the third project approved through the City’s pilot Street Mural Program, overseen by the City’s office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro.
