Landscape Painter Amos Westmoreland to participate in Spring Group Show at Carlton Gallery in Banner Elk May 28 - July 15
Carlton Gallery is celebrating 40 years in the High Country
Yadkin Arts Council Curator Amos Westmoreland to participate in the Spring Group Exhibition at Banner Elk’s Carlton Gallery, located in the Grandfather Mountain Community on Highway 105. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 (11-5pm). Along with Westmoreland’s works this exhibition offers fine art in Paintings, Glass, Sculpture, Wood, Clay Jewelry and Wearable Fiber by the local and regional artisans the gallery represents.
Amos Westmoreland, featured in this show, is a landscape palette knife painter from Bermuda Run, NC. who began an art career after retiring from R. J. Reynolds in 2003. Westmoreland uses oil based paints with thick, textural strokes
After numerous solo exhibits at Alta Vista Gallery, before closing, Westmoreland now enjoys collaboration with Toni Carlton, owner of Carlton Gallery. Westmoreland works in a shared studio in downtown Winston-Salem near historic Old Salem; as well as, a studio in his home. Long term board member for the Yadkin Arts Council and current curator for the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center’s Welborn Gallery.
“I believe an artist’s work should connect emotionally and/or spiritually with the viewer. That’s what I strive for. That’s what being an artist is all about.” - Amos Westmoreland
Additional Information
What:Carlton Gallery’s Spring Group Exhibition featuring Amos Westmoreland
When:May 28, 2022 @ 11am-5pm
Where: Carlton Fine Art Gallery located in the Grandfather Mountain Community on Highway 105 S., Banner Elk, NC 28604. www.carltongallery.com / 828-963-4288
More Information: www.carltongallery.com/amos-westmorland
About Carlton Gallery
One of the most established Fine Art Galleries in the High Country of Western North Carolina, Carlton Gallery features a spirited collection of artwork in all mediums with over 150 local, regional, and national artists. Originally established as a small fiber studio in 1982, the gallery today presents an inspiring array of original works and exceptional gift ideas for visitors and collectors, including paintings in oils, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media; giclees and limited edition prints; pottery, designer jewelry, sculpture, wood, glass, fiber arts and more.
Gallery owner, Toni Carlton, extends a heartfelt appreciation to all the artists, literally hundreds, who have created, inspired and supported her vision to promote the work of local, regional, national and international artists. Their fine art and contemporary crafts have graced the walls, pedestals, jewelry cases and shelves of the gallery from the beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.