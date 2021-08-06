Awards will recognize those who have risen above challenges in healthcare, education, business, and the community to make a positive impact.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (August 6, 2021) – The Kellin Foundation is launching the inaugural Journey Awards to celebrate leadership, collaboration, and impact in our community. Four Journey Awards will be presented to acknowledge contributions in four sectors – healthcare, education, business, and community. Nominations can be submitted by completing this online nomination form by Sept. 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. Eastern time or by submitting a nomination via email at kellin@kellinfoundation.org.
The awards will honor those who inspire others by rising above challenges while working to make this community a better place. Individuals, teams, and collaboratives may be nominated.
“Every single one of us is on a journey, integrating past experiences while building towards a better future for ourselves, our families, and our community,” said Dr. Kelly Graves, executive director and co-founder of the Kellin Foundation. “These awards are designed to recognize people, organizations, and collaboratives that have made a positive impact along that journey even when life throws us significant curveballs.”
Awards will be presented at the Kellin Foundation’s fifth Annual Journey to Brave virtual event on September 24, 2021, at 7 p.m.
About the Kellin Foundation
The Kellin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to building resilient children, families and adults through behavior health services, victim advocacy and community outreach. For more information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.
