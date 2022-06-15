Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African American culture. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Winston-Salem and Forsyth County have several events happening over the Juneteenth weekend in celebration of this culturally rich holiday.
Triad Cultural Arts will host its 18th annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18 from 1 to 8 p.m. in the Innovation Quarter of Downtown Winston-Salem. The Juneteenth Festival is a celebration of African American traditions and freedom. The festival features music, dance, food, panel discussions, as well as arts and crafts. Special musical guest P Funk Connection will perform at this year’s festival. In addition, Triad Cultural Arts will have programming such as the Queen Juneteenth Scholarship Pageant on June 17, Black Health Panel Discussion, Juneteenth Youth, and Mobile Health and History.
Triad Cultural Arts has also organized The Wellness Keepers exhibition that will open on June 16 in the Main Gallery of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. “We meshed our Juneteenth activities into the 2022 Association for the Study of African American Life and History Black History month theme — ‘Black Health and Wellness’ so that we could be a part of a national voice on important concerns that merits the public’s attention,” expressed Cheryl Harry, Executive Director and Founder of Triad Cultural Arts. “As a result, our art exhibition will feature medical professionals from the Twin City Medical Society who are providing diversity in healthcare as an intentional means to address health disparities. The health panel will address being intentional in bringing diversified medical staffs. We will have several health and wellness exhibitors ranging from a holistic birth doula to beauty and wellness herbal products.” For more information about the Juneteenth Festival, visit www.TriadCulturalArts.com.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County Government continues its Summer Parks Concert Series on Sunday, June 19 with a Juneteenth Celebration featuring: Gospel Music from Jamera McQueen-Smith & Matelyn Alicia at Tanglewood Park. This concert is free and family friendly. The concert starts at 5 p.m. and gates will open at 4 p.m. In addition to music, there will be food trucks, community partners, and an arts and crafts tent for kids sponsored by Publix Charities. For more information about the Summer Parks Concert Series, visit www.intothearts.org/parks2022.
This year’s Juneteenth Weekend will also feature the 1LOVE Festival. The festival will take place Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. The 1LOVE Festival celebrates and centers African Diasporic culture through music, art, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Boasting local, national, and international musicians, authors, deejays, and visual artists, the festival’s goal is to amplify African Diasporic culture, curate an immersive hybrid experience with in-person performances streamed virtually and develop and maintain mutually enhancing connections that encourage love of self, love community and love of culture. The 1LOVE festival will include free seminars and workshops, music, and more! For more information about the 1LOVE Festival, visit www.1lovefestival.com.
Arts Council is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Our goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain artistic, cultural and creative offerings throughout our region. We acknowledge that it takes every voice, every talent, and every story to make our community a great place to live, work, and play. Arts Council is committed to serving as a facilitator, organizer, and promoter of conversations that are authentic, inclusive, and forward-thinking. There are over 800,000 art experiences taking place in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County annually. To learn more about upcoming arts and culture events happening in our community please visit www.cityofthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.