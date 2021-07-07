Virginia-based artist brings evolving outdoor sculpture project to SECCA's scenic grounds over the course of 17 months
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to present Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer, an evolving sculpture project coming to SECCA's grounds and Overlook Gallery in August.
Planning Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer has been a collaboration between the artist and Wendy Earle, Curator of Contemporary Art. The exhibition will have a unique format and schedule, beginning in August and running until December 2022. Every 40 days for one year, the artist will install outdoor sculptures on SECCA's grounds, along with indoor works and installations in spaces throughout the museum. Beginning in August 2022, the artist will begin removing works every 40 days until the exhibition closes in December.
Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer includes a special iteration of the "Benediction Project", an initiative connecting the community with people of faith and places of worship through art. The project began in December 2019 in Virginia's New River Valley (the artist's home territory) where the sculpture, titled "Benediction", traveled to 10 places of worship in 2020. Participation in the project is free to any place of worship that wants to express through public art, their desire to be a blessing to the surrounding community. The artist installs the sculpture for 40 days on the grounds of the place of worship where it can be seen by the public facing out towards the community. The project is a public art component of Inside/Outside: Charlie Brouwer.
Brouwer's reason for the 40-day period is connected with its special significance in sacred Jewish, Islamic, and Christian texts where it stands for "an important or long time" or "the right amount of time".
Places of worship, temples, churches, mosques, and religious community centers in the Winston-Salem area are invited to contact Charlie Brouwer at cbrouwer@swva.net about participating in the "Benediction Project".
This exhibition will not be the first time SECCA has worked with Charlie. In 2009 SECCA and the artist worked together to present Rise Up Winston-Salem, a community-based public art installation comprised of borrowed ladders in Old Salem Museum and Gardens as part of SECCA's Artist In The Community exhibition series. The idea of borrowing ladders from a community, building a sculpture out of them about community interdependence, and then returning the ladders worked so well that Brouwer created similar projects with 12 other communities between 2009 and 2018.
ARTIST STATEMENT
I have been making art since 1968 and I feel like I am just getting started. My work ranges from small indoor gallery pieces to large outdoor sculptures to indoor and outdoor installations and public art projects. Drawing from personal experiences, beliefs, and feelings, I re-experience life through art by looking for evidence of beauty, truth, goodness, honesty, mercy, hope, and generosity that transcends the doubt, darkness, isolation, suffering, and fear that are also part of life. Wood is my main material for constructing sculptures and I hope that the work I create is constructive. I’ve been trying to expand my notion of public art. For thousands of years all art was public – only recently has much of it become essentially private. Visual art can be integral to human culture again… as long as artists and arts institutions work at it making it happen.
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
