If you’re not able to attend the Sundance Film Festival in person, a/perture cinema (311 W. Fourth Street, Winston-Salem) has the solution.
Beginning Jan. 20, local audiences can enjoy the Sundance experience as part of its Satellite Screen program running Jan. 28-30.
Satellite Screens was inaugurated last year as a partnership between the Sundance Institute and independent arthouse cinemas, and this year a/perture cinemas was selected in recognition of its shared purpose as a mission-driven non-profit and the organization’s ongoing commitment to vibrant independent film, excellence in community programming and outreach, and to inclusion and equity.
This year’s program consists of eight films — five narrative features and three documentary features — all of which are enjoying their world premiere at Sundance: Keke Palmer, Common, and Jonny Lee Miller star in screenwriter/director Krystin Van Linden’s fantasy Alice; R.J. Cyler and Donald Watkins star in this timely drama Emergency, directed by Carey Williams; Alika Tengan directed the coming-of-age drama Every Day in Kaimuki, starring Naz Kawakami and Rina White; Julie Ha and Eugene Yi co-directed the documentary Free Choi Soo Lee; Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown headline screenwriter/director Adamma Ebo’s drama Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul; the boxing documentary La Guerra Civil, was produced and directed by actress Eva Longoria Baston; screenwriter/director Gabriel Martins’ Marte Um (Mars One) stars Rejane Faria and Carlos Francisco; and screenwriter/producer/director Rita Baghdadi’s rock documentary Sirens.
Tickets for the Sundance films at a/perture cinema will be exclusively available beginning Jan. 6, 2022, at https://aperturecinema.com/. To participate in the Sundance Film Festival online, package sales begin Dec. 17, and single-film tickets will be available Jan. 6 at https://live-sundance-org.pantheonsite.io/festivals/sundance-film-festival/satellite-screens/. Due to local mandates, attendees at the a/perture screenings must follow the health safety policies for in-person screenings, be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to attending, and wear a mask indoors.
“We cannot wait to bring the Sundance Film Festival experience to our hometown audiences,” said Lawren Desai, curator and executive director of a/perture cinema. “A/perture cinema prides itself on its quality programming year-round, and starting off 2022 by sharing these standout festival titles with Winston-Salem’s film lovers is going to be a thrill.”
For more information about this or other screenings at a/perture cinema, call 336-722-8148 or visit the official website: https://aperturecinema.com/.
