September 22, 2021, Winston-Salem, NC - Award-winning artist Jessica Singerman announces her exhibition of works entitled OF STONES AND EARTH AND AIR opening at the Sechrest Gallery of Art at High Point University Oct. 25- Dec. 17, 2021. The opening reception is free and open to the public Thurs., Oct. 28, 5:00 - 7:00 PM with an artist talk at 5:30 PM.
The exhibit explores the intersection of the outdoor experience and art through paintings, video projection, a mountain of paper cranes and an installation of skies. Singerman’s work aims to create an immersive experience by evoking the energy of the outdoor spaces that inspire us, from mountains and valleys to skies and fields.
Says Singerman, “Spending time in nature - specifically riding bikes, running and hiking - is a mindful practice and brings me real joy. With these projects I hope to conjure up feelings of being in vast outdoor spaces that create a sense of wonder. I made Paper Mountain by folding over 1,000 paper cranes. The flock of paper birds is suspended from the ceiling, forming a floating mountain. The painting installation The space between the clouds is comprised of over 60 paintings of skies covering an entire gallery wall from the floor to ceiling. The work in this exhibit is a sort of experiment to see if it can evoke the spirit of the outdoors.
Emily Gerhold, Director of the Sechrest Gallery of Art and Assistant Professor of Art History at High Point University, writes “Singerman’s work first engages they eye with its color and vibrancy, and one cannot help but feel excited as they are welcomed into the space suggested by her gestural, energetic brushwork. But, balanced with the dynamic elements of her work are passages that inspire deep feelings of tranquility. True to its title’s evocation of the elements of nature – Of Stones and Earth and Air – this show will invite audiences to meditate on the myriad embodied responses, from the ecstatic to the profound, provoked by encounters with the beauty and power of the natural world.”
The artwork in the exhibition can be purchased at www.jessicasingerman.com or by contacting the artist at create@jessicasingerman.com.
About the artist: Jessica Singerman earned her BA with Highest Honors in 2002 from the College of William & Mary, Virginia, and her Masters of Fine Arts in 2004 from the University of Delaware while on a fellowship. Her award-winning paintings and drawings are exhibited and collected internationally. Singerman lives and works in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
SECHREST ART GALLERY AT HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY, including OF STONES AND EARTH AND AIR, by Jessica Singerman, October 25 - December 17. One University Parkway High Point, NC 27268, www.highpoint.edu/arts-design/sechrest-art-gallery/ 336-841-4680.
