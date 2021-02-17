Hope Rising: Economic dreams rise with the arts in East Winston

Joel Hurt and his sister Kaila Gillespie grew up in East Winston, finding hope where some might not typically see it, thanks to their mother’s arts organization.
“Especially on the east side, you see a lot of kids that really don’t have a lot of inspiration,” Hurt said. “We provide the inspiration. We’re giving them that little push to be able to come in and to be themselves and to open up. We see the hope and the talent.”
Kaila Gillespie echoed her brother’s sentiments, adding, “There is so much talent in East Winston. And sometimes it gets ignored. Our group is changing that.”
Stephanie Hurt, mother of the artistic pair and founding artistic director and board executive of Royal Curtain Drama Guild, a nonprofit that produces plays for the local community by auditioning and selecting its talent from the surrounding streets of East Winston, surrounding communities, and the Triad. Gillespie, 30, acts as the guild’s playwright while her little brother takes on the role of choreographer for the guild. Both parties are part of the new generation that Winston-Salem State University’s Center for the Study of Economic Mobility encourages through its Community Acceleration Research Track. CSEM recently presented the guild with an Economic Mobility Award, which came with a grant, and recognized Stephanie Hurt as a Community Scholar.
The work that Royal Curtain Drama Guild does aligns with a 2017 study commissioned by CSEM that indicated high levels of hope among residents of East Winston, a community typically riddled with economic hardships compared to West Winston residents. Roughly 500 participants, selected via quota sampling, agreed that hard work could lead to success and higher education if they’d like.
While Winston-Salem is often called The City of Arts and Innovation, and the artistic community can be seen as an economic driver in downtown Winston-Salem, the same can’t be said about East Winston. Stephanie Hurt and her children would like to change that through the Royal Curtain Drama Guild’s work.
In 2020, the guild drew in more than 100 participants and had ticket revenues that amounted to a little more than $33,000.
With an audience of roughly 1,800 people attending shows before restrictions, the Guild has continued to stage plays, albeit with smaller crowds and adhering to mask and social distancing guidelines. While most of the plays have been at Salem Chapel, except one at Parkland High School, The Guild recently began performing at the Enterprise Center on Martin Luther King Drive.
Seeing participants fired up by their work with the guild, which provides stipends to actors and stage crew, encourages Joel and Gillespie to seek careers in the arts. “It’s awesome because it gives people an opportunity to find their gift,” Joel Hurt said. “If they love it, they may stick around and do a lot more. It kind of opens them up, so they’ll be ready to learn.”
He and his sister have seen some of those contemporaries seek to further their artistic careers. “I definitely think people have grown through this,” Gillespie said. “A lot come in at beginner level and realize they have the means to do what they want to do.”
That artistic transformation is evident in the two siblings, as well. Back in 2008, after Gillespie graduated from West Forsyth High School, her mother asked her to write her first play for Easter. She did drawing from what she’d learned from watching other plays. She has continued writing, living with her husband and their children in Illinois but frequently returns home to help with the guild.
One play she’s written for the guild called “My First Love”, focuses on is a young woman who was “born and raised in the church, then is tempted as an adult and goes through different trials and tribulations,” Gillespie describes.
Her brother’s experience is different. Growing up in The Guild, Joel often found himself helping out backstage and even playing an extra in a show or two. It wasn’t long before the performance bug bit him. He began performing with a local dance group during his sophomore year at West Forsyth High School and has dreams of studying dance at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He wants to pursue a career in dancing while also teaching the craft.
Joel Hurt grew up in the guild, helping out backstage and sometimes playing an extra. In his sophomore year at West Forsyth High School, he began performing with a local dance group. Soon, he had the bug. Now, the West Forsyth graduate wants to study dance at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He wants to pursue a career in dancing and in teaching dance.
Ultimately, the siblings are launching their careers through The Guild while helping others do the same.
“The guild is community,” Gillespie said. “It’s unity. It’s love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.