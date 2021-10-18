Local Triad artists will come together Sat., Nov. 13, for a HOLIDAY ART SALE. Join us from 10 am – 4pm at 1104 N Rotary Dr, High Point for the perfect kick off to holiday shopping.
There will be artwork from local painters Kathryn Cushwa Gerace and Laurie Mendenhall, Handmade pottery by Kelly Brooke Pottery, handmade earrings and bracelets by Mary Lyle Frye, and Fiddle Leaf Home & Co. Also featured will be Carolina Red Café with locally roasted coffee and baked goods.
Kathryn Cushwa Gerace is a High Point native. Kathryn was raised surrounded by creativity with an interior designer turned art teacher as a dad and a self-taught seamstress mother. From an early age, Kathryn constantly created. Through years of hard work and with a formal education, Kathryn is truly becoming a master of her craft. Ethel B Designs specializes in custom watercolors, hand painted family portraits, digital art prints, note cards and greeting cards. Our main goal is to make art affordable for all! “Creating art to capture life’s moments and joy while brightening your home with pops of color.” https://ethelbdesigns.square.site/
Laurie Mendenhall was born in High Point. In 2005, she started her own company, Lulu and Daisy, specializing in hand-painted key fobs and wine stoppers. She gained national coverage in Every Day with Rachael Ray magazine with hand-painted wine stoppers. Just recently, all new key fobs made their debut on her Etsy site. Her love of watercolors has fueled her passion to paint and she loves the boldness of acrylics. Most of her work in watercolor is influenced by Interior and Exterior Design. Her acrylics are influenced by contemporary cityscapes and pop culture. https://www.etsy.com/shop/LaurieMendenhallArt.
Kelly Brooke Howard has lived in High Point for 10 years and has been a professional potter for 23 years. Her training began at Converse College and continued at the Penland School of Crafts. All of Kelly’s unique handmade pottery is wheel thrown and/or hand built from a North Carolina porcelain clay body sourced from Asheville, NC. She uses a centuries old embossed style of surface decoration known as sprigging where she applies hand carved dragonflies and flowers individually to the leather hardened pots and fired with custom glazes. All of the work is very durable, food safe, microwave, and dishwasher safe. https://www.etsy.com/shop/KellyBrookePottery.
Mollie and Erin of Fiddle Leaf Home & Co will be joining us with their wood products. Quality, handcrafted, and personalized signs, gifts, and home decor for any style and occasion. owner, Rodney Byerly, is a High Point local. Carolina Red Café serves up fresh organic and fair-trade coffees locally roasted in small batches as well as a variety of tea offerings and baked goods from Beloved Bake Shoppe. “The main purpose is to honor the life and legacy of my Mother - a life she dedicated to providing love, care, and laughter to others, especially in their times of most need. Many aspects of this business have been devoted to show appreciation for things she enjoyed most, such as her love for the color red, Christmas, and of course coffee. So, as you enjoy your next cup, know your support of Carol in a Red Café has great significance!
We look forward to seeing you at this fun outdoor event which will be held at 1104 N Rotary Dr, High Point, NC 27262. Please wear a mask.
