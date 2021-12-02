HISTORIC BETHABARA PARK PRESENTS “BETHABARA: A HISTORIC REFLECTION” BY RICK JONES, ARTIST IN WATERCOLOR
WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Rick Jones, a juried member of The Exhibiting Artists of the LAAC (Lewisville Area Arts Council) and part of the North Trade Street Arts collective in the W-S Arts District will present his exhibition, “Bethabara: A Historical Reflection” at the Historic Bethabara Park Visitor Center. The show opens on Friday, December 3 and will run through December 15, 2021. Admission is free.
The exhibition features scenes from Bethabara including three different depictions of the 1788 Gemeinhaus, the last eighteenth-century German church with attached living quarters remaining in the United States.
Historic Bethabara Park, a National Historic Landmark, is the 1753 site of the first Moravian settlement in North Carolina and the birthplace of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. For more information, please visit historicbethabara.org or call (336) 924-8191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.