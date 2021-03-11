Preservation Chapel Hill at the Horace Williams House is proud to present Now, Where Were We?, a solo exhibition by Jon Rollins, on view from March 14 to June 6, 2021.
Jon’s latest work uses scrap materials left over from years of art making. His practice is anchored by materials. They serve as both a starting point and a form of resistance to generate ideas, decision, and action. The beginning of a work is guided by a question about a material: “What is this and how can it surprise me?” This desire to challenge his own expectations leads him to combine artmaking media with nontraditional materials, including house paint, tape, found paper, or anything scavenged from the studio. As a work progresses, he shifts from free exploration of the materials to a more methodical, editorial mode, seeking intention and structure. He continues in these cycles of intuition and elaboration, addition and erasure, until the work reaches that state of surprise: confused, but clear; sometimes obvious, but always unexpected.
Jon Rollins (b. 1991) is an artist based in High Point, North Carolina. He received his BFA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013. Jon’s most recent solo show was u̶n̶d̶o̶ at COHAB.Gallery in High Point (2020). His work has been exhibited in Madrid, Basel, Miami, New York, and throughout North Carolina.
The exhibition is open by appointment only. To make a viewing appointment, please contact Will Thomas at wpaulthomas@gmail.com . A video walkthrough of the exhibition and price list will be available on March 14th at preservationchapelhill.org/art-exhibitions . To learn more about Jon’s work, please visit jonrollins.com or his social pages @jon_rollins .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.