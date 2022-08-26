GROW Residency for Mixed Media Artist Bevelyn Ukah Begins August 29
GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2022) – Artist and activist Bevelyn Ukah will be partnering with the NC Climate Justice Collective to produce a new GROW residency August 29 to September 18 at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The residency will include open art making sessions and specialized workshops in collaboration with members of the NC Climate Justice Collective on topics ranging from connecting with our bodies through a Zumba class to a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act.
During the three-week residency, Ukah will co-create interactive spaces that explore the intersection of art and climate justice. Through public art making sessions, workshops, and an exhibit, Bevelyn will facilitate conversations that drive awareness about living with more intentional action for personal and community care. All events are free to attend, and registration is not required. GROW is located next to the Davie Street entrance of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. To learn more about the residency, visit CreativeGreensboro.com.
Residency Schedule
Open Studio Hours:
Friday, September 2, 4-6 pm
Friday, September 9, 4-6 pm
Friday, September 16, 1-3 pm
Workshop Schedule:
Saturday, September 3, 9 am to 1 pm: Our Bodies, Our Ecology - A workshop exploring the relationship between art and our ecosystems, co-facilitated by Ukah, Taari Coleman, and Jodi Lasseter
Saturday, September 10, 10 am to 1 pm: Art and a Just Transition – A workshop focusing on social transformation through art, co-facilitated by Ukah and Coleman
Tuesday, September 13, 4-6 pm: Art as Activism – A workshop for the public to collaborate on making a community art piece that reimagines how we see our future, co-facilitated by Ukah, Coleman, and Lasseter
Friday, September 16, 3-5 pm: Fluid Action: Honoring Our Water – A sign making workshop for clean water advocacy using mixed media, co-facilitated by Ukah and Coleman
Events
Friday, September 2, 6-7:30 pm: Zumba Session with TWIN ZIN, Ayo and Omari Wilson
Friday, September 9, 6:30-8 pm: Artist Talk Doors open at 6 pm.
Friday, September 16, 5-6 pm: Water Ceremony with Drum Circle – Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. Facilitated by the NC Climate Justice TapRoot Cultural Troupe.
About the Artist
Ukah is a self-taught artist and part of the Black Women’s Art Collective of Public Art Practice. She received her Bachelors in International Studies, Sociology and Anthropology from Guilford College and completed her Masters in Intercultural Service, Leadership and Management, with a concentration on Facilitation and Social Justice. Ukah is also the founder of AFI Oak Consulting and co-founder of the Auralite Training Collective. She works as a consultant to train youth and adults in building skills that encourage equity, organizational efficiency, cultural connection, and collaboration. Ukah is active in serval initiatives including the Food Youth Initiative Program and the Racial Equity in Food Systems initiative, which are both programs of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems. She serves on the board of the NC Climate Justice Collective and additional boards with initiatives focused on environmental justice.
About GROW
GROW is a flexible creative space, managed by Creative Greensboro, the City’s office for arts and culture. Compensated residencies of one-to-eight weeks are awarded to Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations to produce new and original works that encourage visitation and engagement by the public. Each residency includes at least six hours of weekly programming that is offered to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
