GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s Public Art Endowment is pleased to present the evolution of LeBauer Park's Where We Met sculpture by artist Janet Echelman, who describes a central idea of her iconic artwork as an "embrace of change."
PHOTO - Illustration of the three new iterations of Where We Met.
The premiere of the first of the new color schemes will be unveiled for the 2022 spring season and includes shades of blue which speak to Greensboro's historic connection to denim.
Echelman recently unveiled designs for the next 15 years of the public artwork, which will begin a multi-year color progression in which the color scheme of the sculptural fiber netting is changed approximately every 5 years with a new color palette. Other elements of the artwork remain constant, including the sculpture’s structural rope system which traces the historic railway lines that come together in Greensboro to create a transportation hub and locus of the textile tradition of North Carolina.
Echelman hopes this cyclical change of color will energize the relationship of the artwork with Greensboro residents. “Each time the colors change, it’s an invitation to see the familiar in a new light,” said artist Janet Echelman. “And over the years, I hope people will look back at the photos they’ve taken and be able to locate memories and phases of their lives by the colors of the sculpture.”
The new nets are being privately funded through an agreement with the CFGG and Studio Echelman. “We are so pleased with the relationship we have with the artist Janet Echelman and her enthusiasm to work with us to make Greensboro the first place to realize her long held vision to have an artwork's color evolve over time,” said Walker Sanders, President of the Community Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.