Greensboro, NC - GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art unveiled a digital catalog in support of SHIFT HAPPENS, a bold new exhibition and series of installations by Knightdale artist, Heather Gordon.
GreenHill Director, Barbara Richter explained:
"SHIFT HAPPENS, GreenHill’s newest collaboration, offers timely opportunities to connect with ourselves and each other. Gordon’s monumental murals, luminous works on canvas and paper, and evolving multi-media presentations rouse us to join the conversation. Now a comprehensive digital catalog makes the exhibition fully accessible wherever you may be."
Be among the first to see the publication and experience SHIFT HAPPENS at https://www.greenhillnc.org/shift-happens.
Works are available for purchase by phone (336-333-7460, Ext. 2), in person, and always by appointment. Contact edie.carpenter@greenhillnc.org.
Visit the GreenHill Gallery in person at 200 N. Davie Street in Greensboro, Wednesday - Saturday, 12pm - 5pm.
SHIFT HAPPENS is supported by Founding Members of GreenHill's Women's Gateway Circle, Jane & Richard Levy, and Mercedes Benz of Greensboro.
About GreenHill - Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, and hands-on art studios for families and adults. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org.
