DOUBLE RETROSPECTIVE EXHIBITIONS
Greensboro, NC - GreenHill presents a new digital catalog in connection with double retrospectives for Rebecca Fagg and Jack Stratton, two leading Greensboro painters. The publication is designed to ampllfy the gallery exhibitions.
"Browse paintings, watercolors, and drawings available for purchase and explore lifetimes of creative achievement with a click of your mouse." shared Barbara Richter, GreenHill's Executive Director.
"Longtime exhibitors at GreenHill, Fagg and Stratton are a study in contrasts." added exhibition curator, Edie Carpenter. Visitors are invited to view the publication at GreenHillNC.Org or click the image below.
To see the complete exhibition, including works shared by lenders across the state, in-person visits to GreenHill are encouraged. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
www.greenhillnc.org/two-retrospectives
Rebecca Fagg + Jack Stratton: Two Retrospectives is supported Mercedes Benz of Greensboro, The Gallucci Creative Fund, and the generosity of GreenHill members.
OPEN to the PUBLIC
Tuesday-Saturday I 12:00 - 5:00 PM
and by appointment
ASSOCIATED PROGRAMS
FIRST FRIDAY
Friday, August 6th | 6:00 - 9:00 PM
ARTIST GALLERY HOURS
Saturday, August 21st | 4:00 - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, September 8th I 4:00 - 6:00 PM
ARTIST TALKS
Jack Stratton: Wednesday, September 29th | 5:30 - 6:30 PM
Rebecca Fagg: Wednesday, October 6th 29th | 5:30 - 6:30 PM
CLOSING RECEPTION
Friday, October 22nd | 6:00 - 8:00 PM
About GreenHill - Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop and studios for hands-on arts education. GreenHill engages a diverse community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award-winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.