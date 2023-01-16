GreenHill Introduces New Community Engagement Programming Through Spark Grant
(Greensboro, NC) GreenHill introduces new Spark Grant programming. This generous grant, Spark the Arts, from the North Carolina Arts Council supports the initiative ReGroup @GreenHill. ReGroup @GreenHill supports re-engagement and aims to creatively integrate dynamic exhibition programs, live artists' demonstrations, and collaborations of all art disciplines.
With ReGroup programming, families and visitors can have an open artmaking experience in the Studios during weekly Family Nights. ReGroup Artist Residencies in the newly renovated Education Gallery will draw in visitors and families for a unique and up-close interaction. Each artist in residence will perform live demonstrations with audience participation for a designated Family Night, perfect for patrons of all ages.
The Spark Grant also allows GreenHill to continue its community participation in the largest monthly downtown event, First Friday. On First Fridays, GreenHill invites visitors to experience Gallery exhibitions and artmaking in a fun and lively atmosphere, contrary to the usual quiet nature of visual art viewing. This event amplifies the Gallery experience with live music, refreshments, and partnership with other community arts organizations.
Through “ReGroup” initiatives, GreenHill aims to re-engage long-time patrons and grow connections with new visitors who may not otherwise visit an art gallery or museum. The programming is designed to integrate the resources of the Gallery and Studios to grow a larger and more diverse creative community inspired by North Carolina art.
PROGRAMMING (through June 2023)
Family Night
Wednesday Nights | 5:00 - 7:00 PM | Admission is FREE
First Friday
First Friday of the month | 6:00 - 9:00 PM | Admission is FREE
ReGroup Artist Residency
October 25, 2022 – November 4, 2022
January 24, 2023 – February 3, 2023
April 25, 2023 – May 5, 2023
May 23, 2022 – June 2, 2023
About GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art
GreenHill engages a diverse community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and arts education while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. The Center’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. GreenHill’s exhibition space, shop, and studios are located in downtown Greensboro in close proximity to the Steven M. Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, where GreenHill also curates onsite galleries. For more information visit www.greenhillnc.org.
