JULY 16 - NOVEMBER 7, 2021
(Greensboro, NC) GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art unveiled plans for Rebecca Fagg + Jack Stratton: Two Retrospectives opening July 16, on view until November 7 in the Greensboro galleries and online at greenhillnc.org.
The artists will give talks and be on hand to speak to visitors at designated gallery hours throughout the exhibition. Virtual catalogs dedicated to the retrospectives will amplify the physical installations and showcase works available for purchase. A closing celebration is planned for Fri., Oct. 22.
Longtime exhibitors at GreenHill, Fagg and Stratton both graduated from University of North Carolina Greensboro’s Bachelor of Fine Arts program in the 1970s. “Their painterly gifts are a study in contrasts”, explained GreenHill curator, Edie Carpenter. “Seen ensemble, they recall the fermentation of ideas that art students took away from instructors: Andrew Martin, Peter Agostini, Walter Barker, and Ben Berns after leaving UNCG. The wide list of lenders from across the state underscores the vitality of the regional art scene from 1979 to 1989, an effervescence that has been referred to as the ‘Greensboro School’ of painting.”
Jack Stratton’s paintings draw upon a wide array of sources in art, literature and poetry ranging from antiquity to the present day. The expressionist paint handling, extreme foreshortening and saturated hues of Stratton’s earlier painting style developed into a personal narrative approach emphasizing “sensation” - moments when experience and perception advance in sync.
“The Bibliophile” (1992), depicts a bespectacled young man crouched over an open book as volumes and disembodied hands appear in the library stacks behind him. Colorful book spines resembling keyboards, and multiple hands suggesting Vedic dancers, combine to evoke the reader’s voyage in thought. Visual and thematic associations between reading, writing and painting run throughout Stratton’s work, and he notes that he often gets ideas for paintings while writing poems. Curator Edie Carpenter adds: “In Stratton’s lyrical vision of the world, books become a vector for moments when ‘something happens’ - and experiences, such as a visit to the zoo or friends gathering around a table laden with food, are deeply felt.”
Parlor chairs in interiors, friends’ children, city parks as well as exotic animals figure in Rebecca Fagg’s half of the exhibition. Those familiar with Fagg’s rigorous approach to the "seen" will find works from all the artist’s major series. Reviewer Jacqueline Humphrey describes Fagg’s works as “reality as we actually see it but as we rarely take the time or have the expertise to realize.” (News&Record, July 2000) Still lifes in watercolor of transparent glassware; chairs and light fragments; well-known works depicting curtained windows; and a remarkable group of portraits will be on view. These include “Lila” (2007) that figures in reproduction in GreenHill’s Greensboro Portraits exhibition at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Rebecca Fagg + Jack Stratton: Two Retrospectives is supported Mercedes Benz of Greensboro, Jim Gallucci, and the generosity of GreenHill members.
The exhibition is free and open to the public, Tuesday – Saturday, 12 - 5 PM throughout the summer months. For more information and updates, visit www.greenhillnc.org.
ASSOCIATED PROGRAMS
ARTIST GALLERY HOURS
Sat.: July 24, August 21 and Wed.: Sept. 8, 4 - 6 PM
Rebecca Fagg and Jack Stratton will be on hand at GreenHill to meet visitors.
JACK STRATTON ARTIST TALK
Wed., Sept. 29, 5:30-6:30 PM
REBECCA FAGG ARTIST TALK
Wed., Oct.6, 5:30- 6:30 PM
CLOSING RECEPTION
Fri., Oct. 22, 6 -8 PM
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Jack Stratton received his BFA in Painting at UNCG in 1977. He joined the UNCG library staff full-time as a bookbinder. From the library, Stratton moved to the Weatherspoon Art Museum where he worked for 20 years as a preparator. He currently paints in his Greensboro studio and teaches drawing and watercolor painting at the Art Alliance, an organization sponsored by the City of Greensboro. He also teaches drawing classes at the Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro and works as a freelance preparator, curator, art handler and lighting consultant. Solo shows include Founders Hall, Guilford College; Greensboro EUC Gallery; and University of North Carolina, Wilmington. Group exhibitions include the North Carolina Museum Art; Mattress Group, Atlanta; 60 Broadway Gallery, New York City, and GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art.
Rebecca Fagg earned her BFA at UNCG in 1977. Her solo exhibitions include the Collector’s Gallery, North Carolina Museum of Art; OK Harris, New York: The Art Gallery, Nagoya, Japan; Macaon & Co Fine Art, Atlanta; and Blue Spiral in Asheville. Fagg has been featured regularly in GreenHill’s WINTER SHOW, and she curated the 2005 exhibition: Hand to Hand: A Legacy of North Carolina Painters. Fagg’s works figure in private and public collections across the country including Delta Airlines, Duke University Medical Center, The Weatherspoon Museum of Art and North Carolina Museum of Art. She is the recipient of a Pollack Krasner Foundation grant and maintains her studio in Greensboro.
About GreenHill
Located in downtown Greensboro, GreenHill comprises 5000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop and studios for hands-on arts education. GreenHill engages a broad community of artists, adults and children through dynamic statewide exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. As a gateway to North Carolina's creative community, GreenHill is the only organization dedicated exclusively to presenting and promoting the contemporary visual art and artists of NC. Inspired by a vision for cultural equity and inclusion, GreenHill’s wide-ranging initiatives build empathy and connection through expressive, innovative and thought-provoking art. For more information and to see GreenHill’s Telly Award-winning film visit www.greenhillnc.org.
