Grants Awarded to Support the Work of Artists in a Five-County Triad Region
Counties include Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph
GREENSBORO, NC—ArtsGreensboro and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County are proud to announce the 2023 Artist Support Grant awards totaling $77,000. Grants were awarded to 55 artists in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties to support professional and artistic development. The grants are funded annually by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists.
“Once again, Arts Council has worked closely with ArtsGreensboro to focus on supporting individual artists across Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties,” said Chase Law, Arts Council President and CEO. “Through this process, 174 applicants submitted requests for the Artist Support Grant. Thanks to the North Carolina Arts Council, we are fortunate to be able to support 55 artists through this offering. By working with ArtsGreensboro, we are furthering our mission to serve artists across Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and beyond.”
"What I love about the Artist Support Grant is that we can directly help artists achieve their creative goals and aspirations," said Laura Way, ArtsGreensboro President and CEO. "This grant is focused on helping artists develop their small businesses, take creative risks and learn new skills. The Artist Support Grant is a wonderful partnership with four other counties, where we get to know the artists in our communities on a deeper level. Whether it's a first-time applicant or a previous recipient, each grantee is committed to being the best artist possible—from the spoken word poet to the dancer."
More than 170 applications were received, with awards ranging from $750 to $1,900 in the following disciplines: visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts and spoken word. Grantee Vonii Bristow shares his thoughts on this award.
"Firstly, I'd like to thank ArtsGreensboro for their support of my journey as a writer and director. Through the grant, I plan to promote the release of my 2-part, audio-drama offering, CODE OF HONOR, coming April 2023," says Bristow. "ArtsGreensboro is important for the Greensboro artistic ecosystem. They not only encourage artistic expression but fully support those visions financially. I hope for a career-long partnership with ArtsGreensboro and the NC Arts Council."
The lead arts councils, ArtsGreensboro and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, administered the grant process and conducted a review panel to determine awardees. More information about these grant recipients can be found on ArtsGreensboro and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County’s websites.
***
ArtsGreensboro invests in programs that provide access to the arts for all citizens, support arts integration in our schools, build capacity for our arts community, and unifies the community through the power of the arts. www.ArtsGreensboro.org.
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness, and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work, and play. www.IntoTheArts.org.
The North Carolina Arts Council builds on our state's longstanding love of the arts, leading the way to a more vibrant future. The Arts Council is an economic catalyst, fueling a thriving nonprofit creative sector that generates $2.12 billion in annual direct economic activity. The Arts Council also sustains diverse arts expression and traditions while investing in innovative approaches to art-making. The North Carolina Arts Council has proven to be a champion for youth by cultivating tomorrow's creative citizens through arts education. www.NCArts.org
